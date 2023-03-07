Tegan and Sara set to close out North American tour with Orlando show this fall

Photo courtesy Tegan and Sarah/Facebook
Tegan and Sara return to Orlando as part of an expanded tour
Tegan and Sara aren't hitting the road for their North American tour until May, but they've already added a slew of new dates — and this revised itinerary has Orlando down as the tour's closer.
The Canadian pop-stars will tour behind newest album Crybaby
, their 10th. The siblings also announced their new graphic novel, Junior High
, written by them with art courtesy Tillie Walden (Spinning, On a Sunbeam
). The comic is intended as both a prequel to their previous memoir, High School,
and the first of two graphic novels to explore their middle school years, touching on themes of coming out and finding solace and belonging through music. (Ed. note: Welp, good luck finding that memoir in Florida's school libraries then.)
Tegan and Sara play the Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with opener Carlie Hanson. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster
on Friday, March 10.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter