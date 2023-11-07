Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer, Black Caligula and Will Bess will melt your brains at Stardust Video

Baltimore headliner Tear Sponsor specialize in synth-punk minimalism that’s capable of a surprising range of dark moods and melodies. Jacksonville’s Black Caligula is even more confrontational, with harsh and harrowing transmissions that come from the brink of both music and sanity. Promising new Orlando act Alien Observer is one to watch with a distilled electronic sound crafted with real taste and aesthetic. And Will Bess of noisy no-wave band Warm Frames will make a solo debut.
DJ Jas000n and host and drag star Kissa Death keep it all connected.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed