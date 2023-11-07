Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer, Black Caligula and Will Bess will melt your brains at Stardust Video

click to enlarge Photo by @thedollographer, courtesy Alien Observer/Instagram Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer and more play Stardust Sunday

Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-623-3393 6 events 64 articles

Even in a strong week for underground electronic music, this bill is a shining standout as a forward-looking showcase of young prowlers of the experimental fringe.Baltimore headliner Tear Sponsor specialize in synth-punk minimalism that’s capable of a surprising range of dark moods and melodies. Jacksonville’s Black Caligula is even more confrontational, with harsh and harrowing transmissions that come from the brink of both music and sanity. Promising new Orlando act Alien Observer is one to watch with a distilled electronic sound crafted with real taste and aesthetic. And Will Bess of noisy no-wave band Warm Frames will make a solo debut.DJ Jas000n and host and drag star Kissa Death keep it all connected.