ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Swamp Sistas and Blue Bamboo partner for a two-night Festival for Hurricane Relief

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 1:30 am

click to enlarge Beth McKee of th Swamp Sistas - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Beth McKee of th Swamp Sistas

The local toll of Hurricane Ian has been a tale of two cities. For those who were lucky, life’s gone back to normal. For those who weren’t, “normal” remains a mirage on the distant horizon while they navigate ongoing strife and recovery. Thankfully, the Orlando music community is still rallying.

Of the benefit concerts happening in town, one of the most notable is this weekend’s Blue Bamboo Fest for Hurricane Relief.

A partnership between two nonprofits (Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts and the Beth McKee-led Swamp Sistas La La Foundation) to aid another (the essential Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida), this two-day festival at the Blue Bamboo is a musician-led event featuring star-spangled performances to raise money to help provide meals to our disaster-stricken neighbors.

Beth McKee and the Swamp Sistas will launch things with a rootsy kickoff on Saturday (Oct. 29, 8 p.m.) in a pop-up version of their famous La La parties. McKee’s on-stage roster for this affair will include the talents of Renee Arozqueta, Ka Malinalli, Rachel Decker, George Dimitrov, Kayonne Riley, Juan Perez and Grant Peyton.

The next day is a Sunday matinee (Oct. 30, 3 p.m.) helmed by Blue Bamboo boss Chris Cortez. His Blue Bamboo All Stars extravaganza will feature a huge cast of Orlando luminaries in jazz and cabaret. The grand orchestrated jam sesh will be a telethon-worthy cavalcade that includes Michael Andrew, Michelle Mailhot, Michelle Amato, Suzy Park Hosmer, Jeff Rupert Quartet, Cigano Swing, Greg Parnell, Paul Parker, Chuck Archard, Walt Hubbard, Marco Bojorquez, Doug Mathews, John Redfield, Dave MacKenzie, Eddie Marshall, Marty Morell, Richard Drexler and Ben Kramer.

This one is very much for the community, by the community. Join the effort and enjoy some good music at the same time for a well-spent $25 per show.

Event Details
Festival For Hurricane Relief

Festival For Hurricane Relief

Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m.

Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Event Details
Festival for Hurricane Relief

Festival for Hurricane Relief

Sun., Oct. 30, 3 p.m.

Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$25

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Trending

Rollins College radio station WPRK hosts Fox Fest with headliner Kaelin Ellis next month

By Valerie Galarza

Rollins College radio station WPRK hosts Fox Fest with headliner Kaelin Ellis next month

Neko Case plays Orlando with Patty Griffin as part of her early 2023 tour

By Matthew Moyer and Gabby Macogay

Neko Case

KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild bring their 'Soul II Soul' tour to Orlando next spring

By Ariadna Ampudia

KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild come to Orlando April 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28.

SmartPunk hosts Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest to showcase traveling punk bands en route to FEST

By Ida V. Eskamani

Clivediver

Also in Music

SmartPunk hosts Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest to showcase traveling punk bands en route to FEST

By Ida V. Eskamani

Clivediver

Japanese duo Melt-Banana headline a night of musical freakouts at Orlando's Plaza Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Melt Banana

Start Halloween early with goth duo She Past Away's Orlando show on Friday

By Matthew Moyer

She Past Away

Viral punks the Chats set to take DeLand by storm on Thursday

By Bao Le-Huu

The Chats
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us