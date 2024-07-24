Nashville's The Band Camino to play a sold-out show at the Vanguard in Orlando

With a set highlighting songs from their new EP Bruises and pop hits like “I Think I Like You,” “2/14” and “Nostalgia,” this summer tour is meant for lovers of indie romantic reverb and dudes with tattoos alike.
The indie-rock band composed of vocalist-guitarist Jeffery Jordan, drummer-bassist Garrison Burgess and vocalist-guitarist Spencer Stewart started making music in 2015 and released their debut album My Thoughts on You in 2016.
Since then, their ever-shifting sounds have been augmented with new bandmates and the core trio may have even topped their last album, The Dark, with these new songs. Judge for yourself.
8 p.m. Monday, July 29, The Vanguard, SOLD OUT.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed