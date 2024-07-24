Nashville's The Band Camino to play a sold-out show at the Vanguard in Orlando

'Taking Shape' tour shows off new and confident sounds for the band

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 3:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nashville trio The Band Camino play a sold-out Vanguard - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Nashville trio The Band Camino play a sold-out Vanguard
Nashville trio The Band Camino are out on their headlining “Taking Shape” tour, set to take the stage at the Vanguard Monday.

With a set highlighting songs from their new EP Bruises and pop hits like “I Think I Like You,” “2/14” and “Nostalgia,” this summer tour is meant for lovers of indie romantic reverb and dudes with tattoos alike.

The indie-rock band composed of vocalist-guitarist Jeffery Jordan, drummer-bassist Garrison Burgess and vocalist-guitarist Spencer Stewart started making music in 2015 and released their debut album My Thoughts on You in 2016.

Since then, their ever-shifting sounds have been augmented with new bandmates and the core trio may have even topped their last album, The Dark, with these new songs. Judge for yourself.

8 p.m. Monday, July 29, The Vanguard, SOLD OUT.

Event Details
The Band Camino, Knox

The Band Camino, Knox

Mon., July 29, 7 p.m.

The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Vanguard

578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

817-583-1136


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Mastodon hits Orlando with Lamb of God to celebrate a classic album onstage

By Thomas Crone

Mastodon stomps into Orlando

Review: Zach Bryan turned the Kia Center into a ‘Great American Bar’ dream

By Gabby Macogay

Zach Bryan captivated in Orlando

Heavy metal lifers and documentary stars Anvil are on their way to Orlando for some thrashing fun

By Matthew Moyer

Get heavy with Anvil at Conduit

Venerable indie band turned TikTok stars Hot Freaks play Orlando's Social

By Bao Le-Huu

Hot Freaks get freaky in Orlnado

Familiar Orlando roots rockabilly faces Skinny McGee + The Handshakes release debut album

By Bao Le-Huu

Skinny McGee & the Handshakes.release a new album

Mastodon hits Orlando with Lamb of God to celebrate a classic album onstage

By Thomas Crone

Mastodon stomps into Orlando

Review: Zach Bryan turned the Kia Center into a ‘Great American Bar’ dream

By Gabby Macogay

Zach Bryan captivated in Orlando

Central Florida's Virginity release 'Bad Jazz,' maybe their best record yet

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Viriginity release new record 'Bad Jazz'
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us