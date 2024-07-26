Industrial dance rampagers Nitzer Ebb wants Orlando to 'Join in the Chant' come November

The Abbey will be a 'Violent Playground'! (We've got millions of these)

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 2:29 pm

click to enlarge Nitzer Ebb play Orlando in November - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Nitzer Ebb play Orlando in November
EBM and industrial-dance innovators Nitzer Ebb are reunited and planning an Orlando return this fall.

With Douglas McCarthy firmly back in the fold after health concerns earlier this year (which led to Bon Harris playing Rockville in Daytona without McCarthy), the aggro twosome have announced an Orlando return in the autumn. And it could very well be one of their only appearances in the City Beautiful since a Visage show way-back-when.

Nitzer Ebb play The Abbey on Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketweb. And they may not last long.

Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

abbeyorlando.com


Matthew Moyer

