Industrial dance rampagers Nitzer Ebb wants Orlando to 'Join in the Chant' come November

With Douglas McCarthy firmly back in the fold after health concerns earlier this year (which led to Bon Harris playing Rockville in Daytona without McCarthy), the aggro twosome have announced an Orlando return in the autumn. And it could very well be one of their only appearances in the City Beautiful since a Visage show way-back-when.
Nitzer Ebb play The Abbey on Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketweb. And they may not last long.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed