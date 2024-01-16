Sum 41 plays Orlando this fall as part of their farewell tour

The stakes are higher than you think. The North American tour dates that Sum 41 announced today make up the ominously named "Tour of the Setting Sun," which will be the band's farewell (!) tour.
Aside from the aforementioned Rockville shows, the only two Florida dates in this late-summer/autumn run are Miami's Fillmore (Sept. 23) and then Orlando the next day.
Sum 41 plays the Orlando Amphitheater on Tuesday, Sept. 24, with the Interrupters as tour openers. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, through Ticketmaster.
