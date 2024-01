Sum 41 plays Orlando this fall as part of their farewell tour

Photo courtesy Sum 41/Facebook Is this the end? Sum 41 play big Orlando show this fal

So you already know Sum 41 is playing the Central Florida area in May at this year's Welcome to Rockville festival, but the Canadian pop-punkers just announced a big outdoor show set for this fall.The stakes are higher than you think. The North American tour dates that Sum 41 announced today make up the ominously named "Tour of the Setting Sun," which will be the band's farewell (!) tour.Aside from the aforementioned Rockville shows, the only two Florida dates in this late-summer/autumn run are Miami's Fillmore (Sept. 23) and then Orlando the next day.Sum 41 plays the Orlando Amphitheater on Tuesday, Sept. 24, with the Interrupters as tour openers. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, through Ticketmaster