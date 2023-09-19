Shaq to return to Orlando as DJ Diesel for UCF's Homecoming Game

The prodigal returns!

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge Shaq will spin at UCF's Homecoming game as DJ Diesel - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Shaq will spin at UCF's Homecoming game as DJ Diesel
Shaquille O'Neal returns to Orlando in October to entertain the Homecoming game crowd at UCF on the wheels of steel.

Shaq, under his DJ Diesel moniker, was announced Monday evening as a pregame attraction before the UCF Knights Homecoming game on Oct. 28 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Before the big game, Shaq will headline the Bounce House Live series, held outdoors near the west entrance to FBC Mortgage Stadium.

"IT'S SHAQ'S HOMECOMING FOR HOMECOMING," shouted the UCF Knights' Twitter account.

While we're on the Shaq beat, did you know that he just hosted and curated his very own SHAQ’S BASS ALL STARS: FESTIVAL in Texas over the weekend, touted as "the largest bass festival in Texas"? Neither did we! But he did, and it drew 15,000 attendees according to the Dallas Morning News.

