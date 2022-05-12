VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Sabrina Claudio brings 'Based on a Feeling' comeback tour to Orlando this summer

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 12:36 am

PHOTO COURTESY SABRINA CLAUDIO/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Sabrina Claudio/Facebook

Miami R&B singer Sabrina Claudio is back, with a new album Based on a Feeling, and an accompanying summer world tour that includes an Orlando stoop.

Based on a Feeling is Claudio's first long-form musical statement since her 2020 Christmas (!) album Christmas Blues, when the singer took a brief creative hiatus. The tour kicks off in late August and there's only two Florida shows on the list at present — Orlando and St. Pete.

Claudio's newly-released album sees the artist further developing and redefining her sound.

“I’m so beyond proud of this evolution that is Based On A Feeling,” Claudio told Hypebeast. "Based On A Feeling stems from the promise I made of only making decisions based on a feeling of love and pure intentions. I took this idea and allowed it to guide me through the creative process of this album in every single aspect and I could not be more fulfilled with the final result.”

Sabrina Claudio plays the House of Blues on Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets go on sale (lucky) Friday, May 13 through Live Nation.


Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live
Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live
Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live
Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live

How Orlando's Michael Donaldson left global DJing behind to reconnect with music (and life)

By Daniel Fuller

Gardening, not architecture.

Contemporary classical band Answers are an all-star cast of young Orlando mavericks

By Bao Le-Huu

Answers: Thad Anderson, Brandon Kyle Miller, Caitlin Pequignot, Beatriz Ramirez and Chris Belt

NLE Choppa wonders if Orlando or Miami crowds are wilder ahead of this weekend's show at Celine downtown

By Sarah Kinbar

NLE Choppa plays Orlando this weekend

Orlando concert picks this week: Gogol Bordello, Wu-Tang Killarmy, Afghan Whigs, North Mississippi Allstars

By Bao Le-Huu

Gogol Bordello's current tour will donate a portion of its proceeds to aid Ukraine.

F.I.R.S.T. Institute announces history-making new president SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

F.I.R.S.T. Institute announces history-making new president

How Orlando's Michael Donaldson left global DJing behind to reconnect with music (and life)

By Daniel Fuller

Gardening, not architecture.

Contemporary classical band Answers are an all-star cast of young Orlando mavericks

By Bao Le-Huu

Answers: Thad Anderson, Brandon Kyle Miller, Caitlin Pequignot, Beatriz Ramirez and Chris Belt

NLE Choppa wonders if Orlando or Miami crowds are wilder ahead of this weekend's show at Celine downtown

By Sarah Kinbar

NLE Choppa plays Orlando this weekend
