Sabrina Claudio brings 'Based on a Feeling' comeback tour to Orlando this summer

Photo courtesy Sabrina Claudio/Facebook

Miami R&B singer Sabrina Claudio is back, with a new album, and an accompanying summer world tour that includes an Orlando stoop.is Claudio's first long-form musical statement since her 2020 Christmas (!) albumwhen the singer took a brief creative hiatusThe tour kicks off in late August and there's only two Florida shows on the list at present — Orlando and St. Pete.Claudio's newly-released album sees the artist further developing and redefining her sound.“I’m so beyond proud of this evolution that is,” Claudio told Hypebeast . "stems from the promise I made of only making decisions based on a feeling of love and pure intentions. I took this idea and allowed it to guide me through the creative process of this album in every single aspect and I could not be more fulfilled with the final result.” Sabrina Claudio plays the House of Blues on Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets go on sale (lucky) Friday, May 13 through Live Nation