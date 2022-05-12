Sabrina Claudio brings 'Based on a Feeling' comeback tour to Orlando this summer

Photo courtesy Sabrina Claudio/Facebook
Miami R&B singer Sabrina Claudio is back, with a new album Based on a Feeling
, and an accompanying summer world tour that includes an Orlando stoop.
Based on a Feeling
is Claudio's first long-form musical statement since her 2020 Christmas (!) album Christmas Blues,
when the singer took a brief creative hiatus.
The tour kicks off in late August and there's only two Florida shows on the list at present — Orlando and St. Pete.
Claudio's newly-released album sees the artist further developing and redefining her sound.
“I’m so beyond proud of this evolution that is Based On A Feeling
,” Claudio told Hypebeast
. "Based On A Feeling
stems from the promise I made of only making decisions based on a feeling of love and pure intentions. I took this idea and allowed it to guide me through the creative process of this album in every single aspect and I could not be more fulfilled with the final result.”
Sabrina Claudio plays the House of Blues
on Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets go on sale (lucky) Friday, May 13 through Live Nation
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.