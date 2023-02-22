Sarah McLachlan brings songs and stories to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Sarah McLachlan/Facebook Sarah McLachlan brings songs and stories to Orlando

For the last 30 (!) years of her career, Sarah McLachlan’s music has been something of a quick fix for music supervisors looking for some mid-tempo heartstring-pulling that’s neither bombastic nor too specific. After all, is “Angel” about abused animals or heroin overdoses? It doesn’t matter, because you are 100% about to cry mere seconds after the piano melody hits you.And while many of her most well-known songs stick to that slightly banal but incredibly effective formula, the totality of her work over the years has shown her to be remarkably talented — if not terribly versatile — on both sides of the singer-songwriter equation.This run of Florida dates will find her in “songs and stories” mode, which is a perfect setting for someone like McLachlan, whose voice is still in incredible shape, even if her recorded output has dramatically slowed over the past couple decades (she’s only released five albums this century, two of which were Christmas albums), giving fans a chance to hear their favorites in a new context.