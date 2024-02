Reggae star Sean Paul to kick off 'Greatest Tour' in Orlando this spring

Courtesy photo Sean Paul kicks off 2024 tour in Orlando

Reggae star Sean Paul announced the dates for this year's “Greatest Tour" Tuesday, and this North American run kicks off here in Orlando.The two-month Greatest Tour starts in Orlando on May 2 and wraps in mid-June in Charlotte. Orlando is one of only two Florida shows, the other being the next night in Miami.It's a busy year for Paul as far as live engagements; he just wrapped a series of gigs in New Zealand and Australia, and he's set to play the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas in May alongside the likes of Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys and MIA.Sean Paul plays the House of Blues on Thursday, May 2. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9, through Live Nation