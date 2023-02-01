Rainbow Kitten Surprise to kick off U.S. tour in Orlando this spring

Photo courtesy Rainbow Kitten Surprise/Facebook
Rainbow Kitten Surprise play Orlando in May
Sure, North Carolina's Rainbow Kitten Surprise are playing Bonnaroo and the Hangout Music Festival later this year, but first they're kicking off their 2023 spring/summer tour right here in Orlando.
The eclectic alternative-rockers will spend much of March and April playing shows abroad before taking a brief break to jump right back on the road in May. That North American tour commences in Orlando and doesn't let up until a string of (already sold-out) dates in July.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise play the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. Candi Carpenter opens. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster
(sorry!).
