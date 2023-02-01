Rainbow Kitten Surprise to kick off U.S. tour in Orlando this spring

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 6:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Rainbow Kitten Surprise play Orlando in May - Photo courtesy Rainbow Kitten Surprise/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rainbow Kitten Surprise/Facebook
Rainbow Kitten Surprise play Orlando in May

Sure, North Carolina's Rainbow Kitten Surprise are playing Bonnaroo and the Hangout Music Festival later this year, but first they're kicking off their 2023 spring/summer tour right here in Orlando.

The eclectic alternative-rockers will spend much of March and April playing shows abroad before taking a brief break to jump right back on the road in May. That North American tour commences in Orlando and doesn't let up until a string of (already sold-out) dates in July.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise play the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. Candi Carpenter opens. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster (sorry!).


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando musician Nate Jones shows a calmer side of his musical personality with IAMASI

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Jones impresses with solo project IAMASI

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to play the Ocoee Music Festival this spring

By Matthew Moyer

Joan Jett plays Ocoee in March

Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back

By Brian Costello

Pioneering punk guitarist Tom Verlaine passed away over the weeend

Homeboy Sandman plays Orlando Saturday as part of string of shows with E-Turn

By Bao Le-Huu

Homeboy Sandman returns to Florida

Also in Music

Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back

By Brian Costello

Pioneering punk guitarist Tom Verlaine passed away over the weeend

Orlando musician Nate Jones shows a calmer side of his musical personality with IAMASI

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Jones impresses with solo project IAMASI

Lydia Lunch blesses Orlando with her presence again this week. Consider yourself warned

By Shelton Hull

Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"

By Bao Le-Huu

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us