Punk Black showcase brings regional rulebreakers to Melbourne this weekend

Local punks honoring Black History Month their way

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 12:39 pm

Dea + Saint play a Punk Black Showcase in Melbourne this weekend - Photo by @bitweirdinnit courtesy Dea + Saint/Facebook
Photo by @bitweirdinnit courtesy Dea + Saint/Facebook
Dea + Saint play a Punk Black Showcase in Melbourne this weekend
Atlanta-based promoter Punk Black has been making waves by spotlighting artists of color since 2015. With local assistance by Melbourne arts mover Black Box Blackout, they’re venturing into the area just in time for punks around here to honor Black History Month their own way.

Besides showcasing both sides of the state line, this prismatic bill showcases even more sides of punk. South Florida’s Hijas De La Muerte deliver punk rock with Latin and female perspectives, while Tampa Bay’s Dea & Saint take the punk spirit out to the experimental rap frontier. Georgia will rep with an Atlanta delegation featuring the bouncy pop-punk of Over Anna and the bare-knuckle blend of punk and noise rock of Being Hvman.

This will be a fuller, more colorful snapshot of punk rock in all its magnificent spectrum than you’ll see almost anywhere else. It’s what real representation looks like, and it’s well worth the short drive to the coast.

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Pineapples Moon Room, Melbourne, $10.

Event Details
Punk Black: Hijas De la Muerte, Being Hvman, Over Anna, Dea and Saint

Punk Black: Hijas De la Muerte, Being Hvman, Over Anna, Dea and Saint

Sat., Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Pineapples 1434 Pineapple Ave., Melbourne East

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Pineapples

1434 Pineapple Ave., Melbourne East

pineapplesegad.com



Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
