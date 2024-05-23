BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Pop-music outlier Melanie Martinez headlines Orlando's Kia Center

Beach Bunny, Men I Trust, and Sofia Isella are the touring openers

By on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 4:23 pm

Melanie Martinez plays the Kia Center in Orlando - Photo courtesy Melanie Martinez/Facebook
Photo courtesy Melanie Martinez/Facebook
Melanie Martinez plays the Kia Center in Orlando
While Melanie Martinez’s whims and presentation sometimes make me burst into laughter, you gotta give big credit to anyone trying to tilt the pop landscape to the left. The fact that Martinez is both mainstream-huge and fucking weird as shit makes her a special kind of cool. Her sound is modern and accessible, but everything behind it is arty to the point of absurdity.

This bill is loaded with opening acts worth seeing on their own. With a melodic instinct that rivals Alvvays, Chicago’s Beach Bunny are seriously one of today’s best indie-rock bands. Rounding out the lineup are buzzing Montreal indie-pop band Men I Trust and new L.A. alt-pop artist Sofia Isella.

6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, Kia Center, $75-$125.
Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
