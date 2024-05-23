Pop-music outlier Melanie Martinez headlines Orlando's Kia Center

This bill is loaded with opening acts worth seeing on their own. With a melodic instinct that rivals Alvvays, Chicago’s Beach Bunny are seriously one of today’s best indie-rock bands. Rounding out the lineup are buzzing Montreal indie-pop band Men I Trust and new L.A. alt-pop artist Sofia Isella.
6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, Kia Center, $75-$125.
