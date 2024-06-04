BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

JK and the Contraband bring an alternative mixtape to jazzy, groovy life

Uncut jams

By on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 11:42 am

click to enlarge JK and the Contraband grunge it up at Judson's Live - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
JK and the Contraband grunge it up at Judson's Live
Live, Orlando’s JK and the Contraband deliver a show that’s full of the unexpected. The band plays free-flowing jams sourced from the likes of alternative music legends Jane’s
Addiction, Soundgarden and an opening number in the heady form of Nirvana’s “In Bloom” — along with their own stunning originals. If comparisons were to be made, the band are in league with contemporaries like Robert Glaspar, Kneebody and Snarky Puppy with an obvious taste for 1990s alternative rock.

Led by one of Central Florida’s most prolific musical thinkers, John Krasula, the Contraband brings a big-city vibe full of stylishly tuneful bravado. They sound tight, they get loose, and they look sharp on stage, emanating a sense of fearless confidence.

Wednesday night’s gig at Judson’s Live will be the band’s second time at the venue. Their first, back in April, was this writer’s umpteenth seeing Krasula perform, but as always it was something fresh and exciting complete with a nearly sold-out audience. Orlando Weekly hopped on the phone for a quick call with Krasula to get the lowdown on their previous Judson’s show and what to expect with the next.

You all bring such a funky and far-out feel to what you do. It’s jazz, it’s R&B, it’s soul, it’s psychedelic. Best of all, it’s adventurous and accessible. You’re doing exciting things with songs like Nirvana’s “In Bloom.” That’s sacred territory to a lot of people.

John Krasula: I’ve had that arrangement for “In Bloom” for five or so years; the band Contraband was created around originals but we also like that period of music — 1990s-era rock and grunge. So I asked everyone in the band to bring a few songs that they liked from that era and it came together like that. It’s kind of heavy stuff and I was trying to wrap my head around it but Patrick Moreno, the keyboard player, his approach was to just play them. And it pulled together as it’s supposed to and they sound like our sound.

I’d like to take a moment and highlight your keyboardist. The atmospheres he was laying down made for a mesmerizing effect. Closing my eyes, I could imagine I was at a Robert Glasper show.

Sonically speaking, “Three Day Weekend” by Pat, that’s a great original by him. Super hip tune that reminded us of Hiatus Kaiyote. Sampling and looping, I would add to that, to create a sound the way Dilla did. Like hip-hop producers Questlove, Pete Rock, DJ Premier — the way they create sounds. I’ve always had this approach to music that is hip-hop based.

That’s what the live show is like, an eclectic and groovy mix tape. What’s this week’s Judson’s show going to be like, set-wise?

Some more originals, some more covers. Maybe Queens of the Stone Age. Pull out some more new stuff that is more funky than fusion. I've been asked to tackle My Bloody Valentine, who knows.

Event Details
JK and The Contraband

JK and The Contraband

Wed., June 5, 7 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

drphillipscenter.org


WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

May 29, 2024

