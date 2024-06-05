BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando metal project Blade of Phanes release debut album 'Absence of Light'

Extreme music for extreme times

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 4:44 pm

Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album
Courtesy photo
Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album
The severe music of Orlando’s  Blade of Phanes comes from a darkness that has little to do with image or style. The sound and message roar at the edge of the abyss, out where the heaviest of metal bleeds into the most hardcore of punk. But unlike, say, the church-burning misanthropy of Norwegian black metal, the fury of Blade of Phanes actually comes from a very human place. In fact, it’s a direct reaction to a kind of inhumanity peaking in America right now.

The solo project of local artist Steve (surname withheld on request), Blade of Phanes just released its debut album, Absence of Light. Although BOP’s lyrics target many social ills, the focus is on homophobia and transphobia, matters that are both political and personal to a queer artist like him. No surprise, then, that the feelings here are expressed with a searing first-person rawness.

Amid a sonic barrage of heaviness that encompasses suffocating black metal, menacing metalcore and brutal hardcore are even harsher lyrics that don’t just blast the persecutors but openly wish punishment on them. As Steve puts it, “This album is an earnest attempt at distilling and returning violence to the abusers and oppressors of the world.”

While the lyrics in Absence of Light are the lurid kind that can be found in any death-metal song, this isn’t indulgent gore porn. These are the thoughts of someone pushed to the breaking point. Regarding fascists, closing track “Rakuyo” (which notably features a cameo by the Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir’s Nat Lacuna) says,“When there is no option left but violence, there is no choice but to put these people in the fucking ground.”

If these sentiments shock you, then congratulations: You’ve never been under the boot of the system. But anyone who’s tasted oppression firsthand like their own blood in the mouth will relate. Rather than just screaming into the void with denunciations of injustice, Blade of Phanes is the voice of pushback.

“I think my intent for BOP is best summarized as weaponized empathy and solidarity,” says Steve. “Status quo expects marginalized people to respond to their own oppression with civility, but politely asking for your rights to stop being erased is laughably impotent. I’m writing music for people that have come to that conclusion or need help coming to it.”

Absence of Light is extreme music for extreme feelings. In extreme times like these, it’s also sharply topical. While much of political punk focuses on commentary and condemnation, Blade of Phanes’ wartime posture sees the battlefield for what it really is and returns fire to the perpetrators. How Absence of Light hits depends on what side you’re on. But to the oppressed, it’ll be a raging rallying call.

Absence of Light now streams everywhere and sits atop TLU's Spotify playlist.


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
June 5, 2024

