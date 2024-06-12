Roots-music power couple Harber Wynn make their Orlando debut at Judson's Live

Hannah Harber and Thomas Wynn are a premier power couple in the Orlando roots music scene who've made canonical names for themselves as individual artists.
While the wife and husband have frequently performed together on stage before, only recently have they officially come together as Harber Wynn, a brand-new entity unto itself.
This special engagement will be Harber Wynn's Orlando debut, where they'll showcase their new joint material alongside some favorites from their own respective catalogs. It'll be a fresh, exciting look at two local hall-of-famers.
7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, Judson's Live, $15.
