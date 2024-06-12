BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Roots-music power couple Harber Wynn make their Orlando debut at Judson's Live

'A fresh, exciting look at two local hall-of-famers'

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge Harber Wynn: - Photo courtesy Harber Wynn:
Photo courtesy Harber Wynn:
Harber Wynn:

Hannah Harber and Thomas Wynn are a premier power couple in the Orlando roots music scene who've made canonical names for themselves as individual artists.

While the wife and husband have frequently performed together on stage before, only recently have they officially come together as Harber Wynn, a brand-new entity unto itself.

This special engagement will be Harber Wynn's Orlando debut, where they'll showcase their new joint material alongside some favorites from their own respective catalogs. It'll be a fresh, exciting look at two local hall-of-famers.

7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, Judson's Live, $15.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More

June 12, 2024

