Sunny Sweeney carries the torch of true country into Sanford's Tuffy's Music Box

Her music has resonated with both deep country aficionados and casual fans for years

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 12:38 pm

Photo by Lyza Renee Photography, courtesy Sunny Sweeney
Photo by Lyza Renee Photography, courtesy Sunny Sweeney
Sunny Sweeney brings real country to Sanford
I would be the last person on Earth to rue the growing factionalism in country music since that’s probably the only thing that can save it from the Nashville pop establishment.

That’s what makes an artist like Texas songbird Sunny Sweeney particularly remarkable these days. She’s got a pure voice that doesn’t just carry the true country torch but also makes it translate well across the Americana spectrum. It’s a deft skill that’s resonated with both deep country aficionados and casual fans of many stripes for nearly two decades.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, Tuffy’s Music Box, $20.

Event Details
Sunny Sweeney

Sunny Sweeney

Sat., June 15, 8 p.m.

Tuffy's Music Box 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Tuffy's Music Box

200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
June 12, 2024

