Florida Funk Fest brings Erykah Badu, Lil Jon, Jeezy and more to the Orlando Amphitheater

A weekend for R&B, funk, soul and hip-hop lovers

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 12:39 pm

Photo courtesy Funk Fest/Facebook
Photo courtesy Funk Fest/Facebook
Erykah Badu and so many more come to Orlando to play Funk Fest
Orlando, it’s time to get your funk on at Florida Funk Fest this weekend.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of this touring festival, the lineup for both days will definitely get you grooving.

Friday features T.I., The-Dream, Lil Jon, Scarface, Juvenile and Erykah Badu (diva supreme Badu’s Baduizm album was selected as one of Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of all time last month). Saturday, meanwhile, presents Charlie Wilson, Jeezy, Faith Evans, Jagged Edge, Ledisi, 112 and more.

Florida Funk Fest is a prime destination for R&B, funk, soul and hip-hop lovers in a sunny (hopefully!) outdoors environment. Stay hydrated, though, please.

Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, Orlando Amphitheater, $80-$850.

Event Details
Funk Fest

Funk Fest

Fri., June 14, 5 p.m. and Sat., June 15, 4 p.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$80- $850
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


Sarah Lynott

June 12, 2024

