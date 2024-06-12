Florida Funk Fest brings Erykah Badu, Lil Jon, Jeezy and more to the Orlando Amphitheater

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of this touring festival, the lineup for both days will definitely get you grooving.
Friday features T.I., The-Dream, Lil Jon, Scarface, Juvenile and Erykah Badu (diva supreme Badu’s Baduizm album was selected as one of Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of all time last month). Saturday, meanwhile, presents Charlie Wilson, Jeezy, Faith Evans, Jagged Edge, Ledisi, 112 and more.
Florida Funk Fest is a prime destination for R&B, funk, soul and hip-hop lovers in a sunny (hopefully!) outdoors environment. Stay hydrated, though, please.
Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, Orlando Amphitheater, $80-$850.
