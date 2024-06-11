BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando indie-rock supergroup Acoqui release new album 'Drive By Dream' this week

It's the group's first new body of work since 2017

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 11:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Acoqui release 'Drive By Dream' this week - Photo by Matthew Ventura
Photo by Matthew Ventura
Acoqui release 'Drive By Dream' this week
Every move that Orlando indie-rock band Acoqui have made over the past decade has been an event. Acoqui began in the early 2010s as the solo ambient project of Alberto Hernandez, but really took flight once it bloomed into a stacked all-star band that includes Aaron Borowicz (Loose Touch, Attachedhands), Steven Head (White Sands, Moon Jelly) and Tyson Bodiford (Loose Touch, Summerbirds in the Cellar), all pedigreed players from Orlando’s indie and experimental music scenes.

But while infrequent output and live appearances would doom most acts to obscurity, Acoqui’s scarcity has only rarefied their high profile. Now, seven years later, they’re finally reemerging with their long-awaited sophomore album, Drive By Dream. While their 2017 debut LP (A Heart Fills This Way) was an exercise in texture and atmosphere, this new nine-song album sheds the shoegaze haze for clearer, cozier sonics.

Rather than washing over you, Acoqui’s latest sound seeks instead to wrap itself around you with its indie-psych warmth. The melodies float and mesmerize with a bedroom aura that uses its close range to sound both intimate and big. After a long gestation in seasoned, meticulous hands like theirs, Drive By Dream is, unsurprisingly, an exceptionally conceived and rendered work.

As befits a band that takes steps with great deliberation and show, Drive By Dream features even bigger star credits than ever. Besides mixing by Samur Khouja (Cate Le Bon, Deerhunter, Devendra Banhart, Joanna Newsom) and mastering by Heba Kadry (Björk, Boygenius, Beach House, Sufjan Stevens, Neon Indian), Luke Temple appears as both producer and guest artist on this album.

Drive By Dream will release everywhere on Friday, June 14. Orlando will get an early peek of it at a special advance listening party Wednesday, June 12, at Lil Indie’s. It’s a free event that will air the album in its entirety at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

Event Details
"Drive by Dream" by Acoqui Album Release and Listening Party

"Drive by Dream" by Acoqui Album Release and Listening Party

Wed., June 12, 6 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Lil Indie's

1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Roots-music power couple Harber Wynn make their Orlando debut at Judson's Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Harber Wynn:

Teen Suicide, now a fully Orlando band, play an intimate show at Will's Pub this week

By Houda Eletr

Orlanoo's Teen Suicide play a rare hometown show

Sunny Sweeney carries the torch of true country into Sanford's Tuffy's Music Box

By Bao Le-Huu

Sunny Sweeney brings real country to Sanford

Florida Funk Fest brings Erykah Badu, Lil Jon, Jeezy and more to the Orlando Amphitheater

By Sarah Lynott

Erykah Badu and so many more come to Orlando to play Funk Fest

Florida Funk Fest brings Erykah Badu, Lil Jon, Jeezy and more to the Orlando Amphitheater

By Sarah Lynott

Erykah Badu and so many more come to Orlando to play Funk Fest

Sunny Sweeney carries the torch of true country into Sanford's Tuffy's Music Box

By Bao Le-Huu

Sunny Sweeney brings real country to Sanford

The Menzingers and Lucero play heavy double bill at Orlando's Beacham

By Ida V. Eskamani

The Menzingers return to Orlando this weeek

Hide, Harpy, Mirrored Fatality and Putrid Fauve to put on a thrilling night of audio-terror at Orlando's Stardust Video

By Bao Le-Huu

Hide are coming to get you, Orlando
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us