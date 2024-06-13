BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando concert calendar, June 13-16: Silversun Pickups, Collie Buddz, Lola Brooke, Salty Jazz Crabs

A weekend of live music all around town

Thu, Jun 13, 2024 at 4:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Silversun Pickups play House of Blues Sunday night - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Silversun Pickups play House of Blues Sunday night

Thursday, June 13

April Brown and After 5 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Blue Bamboo Presents: Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar 7 pm; Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Collie Buddz 7 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$35; 817-583-1136.

La Science Des Reves, Foxes For Inari, Lunch Hands 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $5-$10; 407-623-3393.

Lola Brooke 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$75.

Saucers Over Washington, Black Wick, Salty Jazz Crabs 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Teen Suicide 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $22.

Friday, June 14

Austin Millz 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15-$25.

Aventura 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $101-$201; 800-745-3000.

Big Bubble Rave 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$50; 407-934-2583.

Candlelight Spring: The Best of the Beatles 9 pm; Azalea Lodge at Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $46; 402-249-2445.

Chase and Status 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $19.99-$54.99; 817-583-1136.

Classic Albums Live: Prince, Purple Rain 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $21-$36; 407-351-5483.

Country Club 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $19-$63; 407-934-2583.

Funk Fest 5 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $80- $850; 407-295-3247.

Las Nubes, Here Here, Double Bubble 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$17.

Local Songwriter Showcase: Megan Katarina, lesha Marie, Crenshaw 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free.

The Menzingers, Lucero, The Dirty Nil 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $33-$50; 407-648-8363.

Saturday, June 15

2nd Annual Juneteenth in Winter Park: Jazz and Jubilee A Night Under the Stars 5 pm; Shady Park, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-490-2902.

Aventura 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $101-$201; 800-745-3000.

Blink-180 Deux, Sky Navy 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Funk Fest 4 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $80- $850; 407-295-3247.

Gimmick, Fatal Frames, Torcher, Jinzo, KS23 7 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10-$15; 386-956-6841.

Giorgi, Tier Blue, Carrabelle 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Goonlord, Catcher and The Rye, Crucial Rip, Hitmarker, Hate It 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.

Harp Discovery Day 10 am; Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1655 Peel Ave.; free; 407-898-6571.

Hooray for Hollywood 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$49; 407-358-6603.

Louie TheSinger 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $44.50-$99.50; 407-934-2583.

Saturday Serenade: The Forefathers 2 pm; East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive; free; 321-236-3316.

Sunny Sweeney 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Sunday, June 16

American Harp Society Concert Series: Jazz Harp Trios 7 pm; Dr. Phillips High School, 6500 Turkey Lake Road; 407-352-4040.

Blue Bamboo presents the Joe Fritz Trio 11 am; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Blues Brunch: Avey Grouws Band 10:30 am & 1 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $95.

Harp Discovery Day 1 pm; Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1655 Peel Ave.; free; 407-898-6571.

Hide, Harpy, Mirrored Fatality, Putrid Fauve, Anesthesia 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10-$13; 407-623-3393.

Hooray for Hollywood 3 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$49; 407-358-6603.

Ocean Alley, The Grogans 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.

Silversun Pickups 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

Viva La Música: Tony Vega 2 & 5 pm; SeaWorld Nautilus Theater, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $60-$249.99.

Xana, The Sex Was Good 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Roots-music power couple Harber Wynn make their Orlando debut at Judson's Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Harber Wynn:

Florida Funk Fest brings Erykah Badu, Lil Jon, Jeezy and more to the Orlando Amphitheater

By Sarah Lynott

Erykah Badu and so many more come to Orlando to play Funk Fest

Teen Suicide, now a fully Orlando band, play an intimate show at Will's Pub this week

By Houda Eletr

Orlanoo's Teen Suicide play a rare hometown show

Sunny Sweeney carries the torch of true country into Sanford's Tuffy's Music Box

By Bao Le-Huu

Sunny Sweeney brings real country to Sanford

Teen Suicide, now a fully Orlando band, play an intimate show at Will's Pub this week

By Houda Eletr

Orlanoo's Teen Suicide play a rare hometown show

Orlando indie-rock supergroup Acoqui release new album 'Drive By Dream' this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Acoqui release 'Drive By Dream' this week

Orlando metal project Blade of Phanes release debut album 'Absence of Light'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album

JK and the Contraband bring an alternative mixtape to jazzy, groovy life

By Kyle Eagle

JK and the Contraband grunge it up at Judson's Live
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us