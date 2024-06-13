Orlando concert calendar, June 13-16: Silversun Pickups, Collie Buddz, Lola Brooke, Salty Jazz Crabs

Thursday, June 13
April Brown and After 5 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.
Blue Bamboo Presents: Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar 7 pm; Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.
Collie Buddz 7 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$35; 817-583-1136.
La Science Des Reves, Foxes For Inari, Lunch Hands 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $5-$10; 407-623-3393.
Lola Brooke 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$75.
Saucers Over Washington, Black Wick, Salty Jazz Crabs 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.
Teen Suicide 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $22.
Friday, June 14
Austin Millz 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15-$25.
Aventura 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $101-$201; 800-745-3000.
Big Bubble Rave 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$50; 407-934-2583.
Candlelight Spring: The Best of the Beatles 9 pm; Azalea Lodge at Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $46; 402-249-2445.
Chase and Status 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $19.99-$54.99; 817-583-1136.
Classic Albums Live: Prince, Purple Rain 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $21-$36; 407-351-5483.
Country Club 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $19-$63; 407-934-2583.
Funk Fest 5 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $80- $850; 407-295-3247.
Las Nubes, Here Here, Double Bubble 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$17.
Local Songwriter Showcase: Megan Katarina, lesha Marie, Crenshaw 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free.
The Menzingers, Lucero, The Dirty Nil 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $33-$50; 407-648-8363.
Saturday, June 15
2nd Annual Juneteenth in Winter Park: Jazz and Jubilee A Night Under the Stars 5 pm; Shady Park, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-490-2902.
Aventura 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $101-$201; 800-745-3000.
Blink-180 Deux, Sky Navy 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.
Funk Fest 4 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $80- $850; 407-295-3247.
Gimmick, Fatal Frames, Torcher, Jinzo, KS23 7 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10-$15; 386-956-6841.
Giorgi, Tier Blue, Carrabelle 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.
Goonlord, Catcher and The Rye, Crucial Rip, Hitmarker, Hate It 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.
Harp Discovery Day 10 am; Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1655 Peel Ave.; free; 407-898-6571.
Hooray for Hollywood 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$49; 407-358-6603.
Louie TheSinger 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $44.50-$99.50; 407-934-2583.
Saturday Serenade: The Forefathers 2 pm; East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive; free; 321-236-3316.
Sunny Sweeney 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.
Sunday, June 16
American Harp Society Concert Series: Jazz Harp Trios 7 pm; Dr. Phillips High School, 6500 Turkey Lake Road; 407-352-4040.
Blue Bamboo presents the Joe Fritz Trio 11 am; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Blues Brunch: Avey Grouws Band 10:30 am & 1 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $95.
Harp Discovery Day 1 pm; Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1655 Peel Ave.; free; 407-898-6571.
Hide, Harpy, Mirrored Fatality, Putrid Fauve, Anesthesia 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10-$13; 407-623-3393.
Hooray for Hollywood 3 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$49; 407-358-6603.
Ocean Alley, The Grogans 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.
Silversun Pickups 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.
Viva La Música: Tony Vega 2 & 5 pm; SeaWorld Nautilus Theater, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $60-$249.99.
Xana, The Sex Was Good 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.
