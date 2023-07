Patti LaBelle to play a greatest hits set in Central Florida this autumn

Photo courtesy Patti LaBelle/Facebook

Location Details Peabody Auditorium, Daytona Beach 600 Auditorium Blvd., Daytona Beach Elsewhere 386-671-3460 1 event 1 article

Iconic singer and renaissance woman Patti LaBelle is coming to Central Florida in the autumn for a command performance.LaBelle promises a greatest hits set — a tall order with her discography, which includes solo work, LaBelle and Bluebelles — that will hopefully take in "Lady Marmalade," "On My Own" and "Over the Rainbow."Patti LaBelle comes to the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach on Thursday, Nov. 16. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.