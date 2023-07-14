2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Patti LaBelle to play a greatest hits set in Central Florida this autumn

Can you resist ‘Lady Marmalade’? Of course not

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 2:24 pm

Patti LaBelle to play a greatest hits set in Central Florida this autumn
Photo courtesy Patti LaBelle/Facebook
Iconic singer and renaissance woman Patti LaBelle is coming to Central Florida in the autumn for a command performance.

LaBelle promises a greatest hits set — a tall order with her discography, which includes solo work, LaBelle and Bluebelles — that will hopefully take in "Lady Marmalade," "On My Own" and "Over the Rainbow."

Patti LaBelle comes to the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach on Thursday, Nov. 16. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Peabody Auditorium, Daytona Beach

600 Auditorium Blvd., Daytona Beach

386-671-3460

1 event 1 article


About The Author

Matthew Moyer

