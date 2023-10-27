Park Ave CDs announces retail store expansion for their 39th anniversary

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Park Ave CDs is expanding their retail space

One of Orlando's most redoubtable independent record stores is turning 39 and giving itself a large birthday gift in the form of more leg-room.

Park Ave CDs this week announced the expansion of their store, located in Audubon Park. The record shop is set to expand into the somewhat ill-starred former diner space next door.

“You will certainly find newly expanded sections for vinyl along with some other creative ideas we can’t share with you just yet,” said Park Ave CDs staff in a post on their Facebook.

Established in 1984, and having long moved on from their former namesake location on Park Avenue near Rollins College, the store is celebrating 39 years slinging vinyl (and, yes, CDs) in Orlando.



Park Ave CDs is also throwing a birthday sale on Saturday, Oct. 28, with 20% off purchases in-store and 15% off online purchases.



