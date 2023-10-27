Park Ave CDs announces retail store expansion for their 39th anniversary

Park Ave CDs is expanding into the former diner next door

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 1:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Park Ave CDs is expanding their retail space - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Park Ave CDs is expanding their retail space

One of Orlando's most redoubtable independent record stores is turning 39 and giving itself a large birthday gift in the form of more leg-room.

Park Ave CDs this week announced the expansion of their store, located in Audubon Park. The record shop is set to expand into the somewhat ill-starred former diner space next door.

“You will certainly find newly expanded sections for vinyl along with some other creative ideas we can’t share with you just yet,” said Park Ave CDs staff in a post on their Facebook

Established in 1984, and having long moved on from their former namesake location on Park Avenue near Rollins College, the store is celebrating 39 years slinging vinyl (and, yes, CDs) in Orlando.

Park Ave CDs is also throwing a birthday sale on Saturday, Oct. 28, with 20% off purchases in-store and 15% off online purchases.

Location Details

Park Ave CDs

2916 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

407-447-7275

43 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Singer-songwriter David Dondero returns to Orlando on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

David Dondero plays Timucua this weekend

Orlando singer Jordan Foley to debut themed concert series 'The Set List' at Barley and Vine

By Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley debuts 'The Set List' at Barley and Vine

Orlando musician Zoya Zafar dazzles with new single ‘Tunnel Vision’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya releases new single "Tunnel Vision" with a very different sound

Latin music megastar Maluma returns to Orlando's Amway Center next week

By Matthew Moyer

Maluma returns to Orlando in mere days

Also in Music

Orlando singer Jordan Foley to debut themed concert series 'The Set List' at Barley and Vine

By Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley debuts 'The Set List' at Barley and Vine

Latin music megastar Maluma returns to Orlando's Amway Center next week

By Matthew Moyer

Maluma returns to Orlando in mere days

Singer-songwriter David Dondero returns to Orlando on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

David Dondero plays Timucua this weekend

It'll be a bloody costume party when GWAR plays the Beacham

By Matthew Moyer

GWAR wrap up their tour at the Beacham Oct. 30
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us