Photo courtesy Otoboke Beaver Otoboke Beaver comes to Orlando this weekend

Shonen Knife are lovable enough, but look to J-punk progeny Otoboke Beaver if you wanna get a little edgier.While still unmistakably Japanese, their punk rock is wilder, more hardcore and has enough feminist bite for the riot grrrls. They’re a four-lady fire that’s rightfully gaining heat in the global underground.The Pauses open up the night with a rare appearance on an Orlando stage.