Orlando's Someday River team with the Dropout for dreamy new single 'Light Again'

click to enlarge Photo by Hannah Glogower Someday River

<a href="https://somedayriver.bandcamp.com/track/light-again">Light Again by Someday River</a>

Local indie-folk act Someday River and Orlando indie-pop expat the Dropout have lit an interesting joint in recent single “Light Again.”The Dropout lays the foundation with an electronic step and a prominent hook from his signature sax, and then Someday River’s Greyson Charnock infuses his band’s warm psychedelic melodicism. The gestalt is a lush, hazy zephyr that floats somewhere a little different than the usual pockets of the respective artists.If only all comedowns could be this chill. “Light Again” now streams everywhere.