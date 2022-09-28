Orlando's Someday River team with the Dropout for dreamy new single 'Light Again'

click to enlarge
Photo by Hannah Glogower
Someday River
Local indie-folk act Someday River and Orlando indie-pop expat the Dropout have lit an interesting joint in recent single “Light Again.”
The Dropout lays the foundation with an electronic step and a prominent hook from his signature sax, and then Someday River’s Greyson Charnock infuses his band’s warm psychedelic melodicism. The gestalt is a lush, hazy zephyr that floats somewhere a little different than the usual pockets of the respective artists.
If only all comedowns could be this chill. “Light Again” now streams everywhere.