Orlando's Gamma Waves release raw new single — helped out by a grunge legend

The legendary Jack Endino mastered their 'brawniest work yet'

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 11:52 am

Even with a relatively low profile in terms of output and live appearances, hard-rocking Orlando band Gamma Waves leave a pretty indelible impression when you see them play. With strands of noise rock and punk, their grunge-thick onslaught is impressively blunt. No fashion, flair or fuss — just raw, beefy rock.


Look no further than Gamma Waves’ new single, “Money Maker.” It’s a sludgy, revving dive that comes down in a grimy spiral of deadpan mercilessness. But B-side cut “Ambedo” is a turbo-charged, punk-powered rager that might even best the lead-off single.

That these songs were mastered by the legendary Jack Endino (Nirvana, Mudhoney, Soundgarden) only further certify their grunge bona fides. All told, these tracks are Gamma Waves’ brawniest work yet.

“Money Maker” now streams everywhere and atop TLU's Spotify playlist. “Ambedo,” however, is an exclusive B-side on Bandcamp only. Both will be bundled together on a special, very limited cassette edition (50 copies) releasing Feb. 21.


Tags:

Bao Le-Huu

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
