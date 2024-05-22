BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando sludge-metal band Hollow Leg live again, and have new 'Dust' album out

The band are as grisly, virile and prime as they've ever been

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 2:48 pm

click to enlarge Hollow Leg live again, and have new music out - Photo by Pamela-Bendezu
Photo by Pamela-Bendezu
Hollow Leg live again, and have new music out
While never especially prolific in either output or appearances, area sludge-metal band Hollow Leg have nonetheless earned a premier reputation in the Florida heavy underground through their consistent deadliness on both stage and record. Still, even for their own leisurely release pace, this latest recording lull has been the longest of their 14-year career. But, with practically no warning, this deep-slumbering volcano just awakened.

As long as their hiatus felt, though, it could’ve been permanent. While the pandemic sidelined every other band on Earth, it led to Hollow Leg’s resurrection.

“I actually had moved to Utah for a few years and started writing material for another project out in Salt Lake,” says guitarist and founding member Brent Lynch. “Well, pandemic hit and I started talking with [lead vocalist] Scott [Angelacos] and he wanted to hear what I was working on. He replied,‘This sounds like Hollow Leg’ ... and so I flew back to visit my folks for Christmas and set up a jam with the fellas and next thing I knew I was flying back again a cou- ple months later to look at houses and Hollow Leg was reborn.”

Now, they’re back and freshly creating with the new Dust EP, their first collection in five years. Returning from not just hibernation but the brink of existence, Hollow Leg are rising hard to reclaim their dominance. Across these five new songs are mountains of riffs and canyons of grooves. No, Hollow Leg haven’t changed one goddamn bit. Yes, that’s a very good thing.

Opening with lead single “Poison Bite,” Dust wastes no time, dropping in hard with gigantic riffage that bludgeons like a slo-mo piledriver. After that, “Sick Days” punches the gas and thunders down the interstate like Satan’s 18-wheeler. From there, they just keep laying down their blues-thick sludge with ruthlessness and hellfire.

Hollow Leg are as grisly, virile and prime as they’ve ever been. And the surest sign that they’re fully back in business is that Dust is only the first chapter of a planned series or two EPs. Dust streams everywhere and atop TLU's Spotify Playlist.


Hollow Leg will be performing at Hawt & Popular’s next zine release party alongside Breed, Weak, Hate It! and some wrestling matches at the end of this month.

Event Details
Hawt and Popular Vol 3.2 Release Party: Breed, Hollow Leg, Weak, Hate It

Hawt and Popular Vol 3.2 Release Party: Breed, Hollow Leg, Weak, Hate It

Fri., May 31, 6 p.m.

The S.P.O.T. 6633 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando East


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
