Orlando producer My Good Phelo releases bold new beats album 'Elevate'

'Elevate' is a quantum leap for this longtime beatmaker

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 11:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge My Good Phelo releases new album 'Elevate' - Photo by Soy Is Real
Photo by Soy Is Real
My Good Phelo releases new album 'Elevate'
Phels — the Orlando producer behind hip-hop act My Good Phelo — has been a presence in the city’s arts scene for over 25 years with his graffiti and mural work, as well as being a full-time tattoo artist at Built 4 Speed. But, while he’s long dabbled in music informally, only in recent years has he been pursuing it more publicly.

Even with his visual art, Phels has always been rooted in hip-hop, and his ties to noted Orlando crews like Beat Ministry and Beer Money Unlimited attest to his cred. After debuting with 2019 full-length release Grail Pieces, he’s finally back with new My Good Phelo album Elevate.


While his 2019 debut played like a beatmaker’s mixtape, Elevate is a quantum leap that’s practically a proper album unto itself. The 13-track collection isn’t simply a backing beat catalog waiting to be picked up and fulfilled by an MC but an instrumental hip-hop album that’s a full, enveloping listen on its own. With atmosphere-rich music and effective use of samples in lieu of a lead MC, these compositions are vivid, sweeping and self-sufficient. At their best, the cuts here recall marquee producer acts like Handsome Boy Modeling School.

Elevate is further deepened by Phels’ method. In addition to his plush, tasteful textures, he opted for a more handmade approach using samplers instead of a computer. Moreover, the recording was essentially a beat performance with all sound effects and transitions done live. It’s a touch that gives Elevate a pulse not often felt in typical production work.

Sure, the tracks here are short and would make prime backdrops for a rapper, but they don’t need one to be listenable. They pack enough dimension, dynamism and character in themselves. Together, they’re a sterling model of hip-hop’s instrumental side as its own discrete art. Elevate now streams everywhere and atop This Little Underground's Spotify playlist.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Like a Rolling Stone(s), Bob Dylan is also playing Orlando this year

By Matthew Moyer

Bob Dylan plays the Dr. Phillips Center in the spring

Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran returns to Orlando to perform a classic album and celebrate Final Fantasy

By Shelton Hull

Mega Ran plays 'Black Materia' in full lthis week

Norsekorea celebrates 13 years with Orlando-centric blowout and benefit concert

By Bao Le-Huu

Timothy Eerie plays NorseKorea's 13th Anniversary Party this weekend

Timucua Arts' Benoit Glazer premieres musical memorial 'Suite for Camille' this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Timucua Arts Foundation co-founder Benoit Glazer premieres 'Suite for Camille' in memory of his daughter

Also in Music

Get to know newer bands Frogs Show Mercy, Dunies, Offtrack and Midhouse at Stardust gig

By Bao Le-Huu

Dunies play Stardust this weekend as part of a local showcae

Dance through Taylor Swifts’ eras at the Abbey this weekend

By Sarah Harwell

Le Petit Fete throws another Taylor Swift Dance Party this week

Like a Rolling Stone(s), Bob Dylan is also playing Orlando this year

By Matthew Moyer

Bob Dylan plays the Dr. Phillips Center in the spring

Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran returns to Orlando to perform a classic album and celebrate Final Fantasy

By Shelton Hull

Mega Ran plays 'Black Materia' in full lthis week
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us