Orlando producer My Good Phelo releases bold new beats album 'Elevate'

Photo by Soy Is Real
My Good Phelo releases new album 'Elevate'
Phels — the Orlando producer behind hip-hop act My Good Phelo — has been a presence in the city’s arts scene for over 25 years with his graffiti and mural work, as well as being a full-time tattoo artist at Built 4 Speed. But, while he’s long dabbled in music informally, only in recent years has he been pursuing it more publicly.
Even with his visual art, Phels has always been rooted in hip-hop, and his ties to noted Orlando crews like Beat Ministry and Beer Money Unlimited attest to his cred. After debuting with 2019 full-length release Grail Pieces
, he’s finally back with new My Good Phelo album Elevate
.
While his 2019 debut played like a beatmaker’s mixtape, Elevate
is a quantum leap that’s practically a proper album unto itself. The 13-track collection isn’t simply a backing beat catalog waiting to be picked up and fulfilled by an MC but an instrumental hip-hop album that’s a full, enveloping listen on its own. With atmosphere-rich music and effective use of samples in lieu of a lead MC, these compositions are vivid, sweeping and self-sufficient. At their best, the cuts here recall marquee producer acts like Handsome Boy Modeling School.
Elevate
is further deepened by Phels’ method. In addition to his plush, tasteful textures, he opted for a more handmade approach using samplers instead of a computer. Moreover, the recording was essentially a beat performance with all sound effects and transitions done live. It’s a touch that gives Elevate
a pulse not often felt in typical production work.
Sure, the tracks here are short and would make prime backdrops for a rapper, but they don’t need one to be listenable. They pack enough dimension, dynamism and character in themselves. Together, they’re a sterling model of hip-hop’s instrumental side as its own discrete art. Elevate
now streams everywhere and atop This Little Underground's Spotify playlist.
