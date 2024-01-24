Orlando producer My Good Phelo releases bold new beats album 'Elevate'

click to enlarge Photo by Soy Is Real My Good Phelo releases new album 'Elevate'

<a href="https://mygoodphelo.bandcamp.com/album/elevate">ELEVATE by MY GOOD PHELO</a>

Phels — the Orlando producer behind hip-hop act My Good Phelo — has been a presence in the city’s arts scene for over 25 years with his graffiti and mural work, as well as being a full-time tattoo artist at Built 4 Speed. But, while he’s long dabbled in music informally, only in recent years has he been pursuing it more publicly.Even with his visual art, Phels has always been rooted in hip-hop, and his ties to noted Orlando crews like Beat Ministry and Beer Money Unlimited attest to his cred. After debuting with 2019 full-length release, he’s finally back with new My Good Phelo albumWhile his 2019 debut played like a beatmaker’s mixtape,is a quantum leap that’s practically a proper album unto itself. The 13-track collection isn’t simply a backing beat catalog waiting to be picked up and fulfilled by an MC but an instrumental hip-hop album that’s a full, enveloping listen on its own. With atmosphere-rich music and effective use of samples in lieu of a lead MC, these compositions are vivid, sweeping and self-sufficient. At their best, the cuts here recall marquee producer acts like Handsome Boy Modeling School.is further deepened by Phels’ method. In addition to his plush, tasteful textures, he opted for a more handmade approach using samplers instead of a computer. Moreover, the recording was essentially a beat performance with all sound effects and transitions done live. It’s a touch that givesa pulse not often felt in typical production work.Sure, the tracks here are short and would make prime backdrops for a rapper, but they don’t need one to be listenable. They pack enough dimension, dynamism and character in themselves. Together, they’re a sterling model of hip-hop’s instrumental side as its own discrete art.now streams everywhere and atop This Little Underground's Spotify playlist.