Orlando politi-punks M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

click to enlarge Photo by Rose McGiggles M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

Oh, the old, white, male guard is having a moment right now, aren’t they? Look around you. Those fuckers are laughing. And why not? They’ve been racking up some legal and legislative victories lately, even some landmark ones that were previously unthinkable. So what’re you gonna do about it? If fight back is your answer, then let’s go, I’ve got our soundtrack.As the grapes of this new generation’s wrath ripen, politi-punks M.A.C.E. have already positioned themselves as leaders in the rising tide of Orlando bands ready to harvest them. They’re queer, they’re feminist and they’re furious. Who better to call out the sins of the establishment than those who’ve been disenfranchised by it?M.A.C.E. are a credentialed group of local veterans that includes vocalist Eva Strangelace (Call In Dead), bassist Heidi Kneisl (Swamplord), guitarist Karyna Santana (TransDimensionalizers, Sudakas) and drummer Chris LeBrane (Universal Funk Orchestra, The Aristocracy). As diverse as their résumés are, this strike force has assembled for one focused mission: to send a message and deliver it as point-blank as possible. No wonder then that they’re a hardcore band in the great pissed-off punk tradition.While M.A.C.E. have been making noise on the streets since last year, they’ve just now memorialized the rage with their new debut release. The six-songEP is a classic hardcore storm that hits like a blitz of tornadoes, with only one song piercing the two-minute mark. Moreover, with song titles like “Bodily Autonomy,” “To Demean and Deject” and the cleverly named “November Pain,” their political edge is as plainspoken as it is pointed.In a time when right-wing extremists are trying to whitewash history to a degree not seen in generations, M.A.C.E. are out to defend the most foundational American ideals of equality and freedom for all. M.A.C.E. are women, queer people and people of color, andis the sound of their uprising.now streams everywhere. M.A.C.E. will also be performing live next week with Prisoner, C0MPUTER and Listless.