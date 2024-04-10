BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando music lifer Steve Garron's Guarantees release new 7-inch single, 'Tupac and Kurt Cobain'

Timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Cobain’s death

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 8:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Steve Garron's The Guarantees have a new single out - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Steve Garron's The Guarantees have a new single out
Orlando rock warhorse Steve Garron — whose local influence fronting notable bands like Precious and Potsie goes all the way back to the 1990s — last emerged with latest act Steve Garron & the Guarantees’ 2021 EP, Black Box Recorder. Now, at long last, the alt-rock band are finally back with brand-new 7-inch single “Tupac and Kurt Cobain.”

Although Garron’s still backed by the same group of credentialed Orlando players as before (bassist Justin Martin, guitarist Wheeler Newman and drummer Chris LeBrane), they’re now going by the more streamlined name of simply The Guarantees. On the new two-sided single, the formula that robes Garron’s distinctive neo-glam vocals in guitar grandeur has especially melodic leanings.

On the titular A-side, Garron’s famously wry musing is a skewering of rock & roll’s romanticization of dead young idols. Meanwhile, B-side track “Favorite Little Heartbeat” is a tender, sonorous love song that swoons with heart and drama. Because it’s Steve Garron we’re dealing with, the song is about his cat.

Released on April 5 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, the two-song release is a solid refresher of Garron’s affecting irreverence. “Tupac and Kurt Cobain” b/w “Favorite Little Heartbeat”is a Bandcamp exclusive that’s available both digitally and on vinyl. Locally, it’ll be on sale at spots like Park Ave CDs.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando's soul rebels The Sh-Booms headline SoDo After Dark event

By Sarah Harwell

The Sh-Booms headline SoDo After Dark later in April

Glam-phantom Scott Yoder returns to an Orlando stage Wednesday — this time with a full band

By Matthew Moyer

Scott Yoder plays Orlando on Wednesday

College radio documentary '35,000 Watts' screens in Orlando this week courtesy Rollins station WPRK

By Matthew Moyer

“35,000 Watts” screens in Orlando for one night this week

Orlando musician Renee Arozqueta releases new album with Ladybits, 'Little Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams'

Orlando folk-pop juggernaut The 502s kick off tour at House of Blues this week

By Bao Le-Huu

The 502s

Orlando's soul rebels The Sh-Booms headline SoDo After Dark event

By Sarah Harwell

The Sh-Booms headline SoDo After Dark later in April

Glam-phantom Scott Yoder returns to an Orlando stage Wednesday — this time with a full band

By Matthew Moyer

Scott Yoder plays Orlando on Wednesday

Music in Mills concert series promises weekly free shows from Orlando musicians

By Alexandra Sullivan and Matthew Moyer

Jordan Foley
More

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us