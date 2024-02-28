Orlando hip-hop adventurers Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA on new self-titled album

DNA as in 'Defining Natural Arrangement'

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 12:18 am

click to enlarge Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA - Phtoo by Fernanda Isayyid
Phtoo by Fernanda Isayyid
Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA
Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter (né Harley Rendsland) have been figures of note in Orlando’s indie-rap scene for years as an MC and a producer, respectively. They’ve built names as individual artists, running and rhyming in the same illustrious circles as each other along- side stars and collaborators like E-Turn and Swamburger. Recently, the two officially joined considerable forces as DNA, an acronym for Defining Natural Arrangement.

DNA are a new act, but their deepening synergy was already foreshadowed last year on Eighth Letter’s recent album Far Too Close, on which Shakespeare was by far the most featured guest. While they’ve given glimpses onstage with some opening performances around town, DNA are now making their recorded debut with a brand-new eponymous mini-album that just dropped this week.

Across these six tracks, Eighth Letter’s production is judiciously minimal, allowing the vocals and atmosphere ample space to weave their somnambulant spell. It’s a notable move that puts the evolution of Shakespeare’s vocals on full display. Here, his distinguished years of rapping and his recent expansion into singing with rock band Audible Parts converge and, more importantly, synthesize.

Amid Eighth Letter’s purposefully spare boom-bap backdrop, Shakespeare slinks back and forth between singing and rapping with a fluidity that’s more like organic flow than forced fusion. It’s a soulful effect that’s ideally suited for this record’s late-night introspection. Bolstering the collection are guest cameos by local MCs Leroy Sly and E-Turn in an exceptionally silky appearance even by her own golden standard. Shakespeare’s new range, though, takes the spotlight in this noteworthy debut, and the main plot is the auspicious chemistry between him and Eighth Letter.

DNA's self-titled album now streams everywhere and sits atop TLU's Spotify playlist.



Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
February 28, 2024

