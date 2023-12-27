Orlando Girls Rock Fest closes the year with a glimmer of hope for a future brighter than our present

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman/via Instagram Double Bubble plays Orlando Girls Rock Fest Saturday at Will's

2023 has been a relentless year. Closing it out with Girls Rock Fest offers a momentary respite and a glimmer of hope for a future brighter than our present.



The all-day fundraiser event takes place Saturday, Dec. 30, featuring local vendors, food, drinks, and a badass lineup of women, girls, nonbinary and femme artists. Music starts at 3 p.m. — the first half of the day is open to all ages — and the second part, age 18 and up, goes until midnight.



Orlando Girls Rock Camp is spearheaded by volunteers, and as we've reported, made up of local bands and related DIY outlets (including many of the bands taking the stage). They instruct students on instruments, songwriting, creative collaboration and promotion with an annual camp every year for young female, nonbinary and trans youth. Those young artists then have a chance to put their new skills and confidence into practice with an annual showcase.



The Fest's lineup is what our wildest feminist dreams are made of, with acts like M.A.C.E., Trashworld, KT Kink and Bacon Grease taking the stage in support of the Camp, and a future that is female.