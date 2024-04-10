Orlando folk-pop juggernaut The 502s kick off tour at House of Blues this week

That supernaturally sunny shine has made them a breakout phenomenon, going from playing the city’s small indie venues to, now, headlining the primetime touring stage of House of Blues thanks to some heavy viral heat that’s earned them staggering online stats for an Orlando act.
Come send the hometown crew off on their major national tour. Can you even handle all their sweetness?
7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, House of Blues.
Event Details
Location Details
