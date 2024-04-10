BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando folk-pop juggernaut The 502s kick off tour at House of Blues this week

Can you even handle their sweetness?

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 8:13 am

The 502s - Photo courtesy The 502s/Facebook
Photo courtesy The 502s/Facebook
The 502s
Seeing as how the world we live in right now is a living armageddon, who can be blamed for wanting just a little goddamn levity? Well, that’s exactly what The 502s do ... almost exclusively. For real, this Orlando band are a folk-pop juggernaut of unrelenting exuberance.

That supernaturally sunny shine has made them a breakout phenomenon, going from playing the city’s small indie venues to, now, headlining the primetime touring stage of House of Blues thanks to some heavy viral heat that’s earned them staggering online stats for an Orlando act.

Come send the hometown crew off on their major national tour. Can you even handle all their sweetness?

7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, House of Blues.

Event Details
The 502s, Daniel Nunnelee

The 502s, Daniel Nunnelee

Sat., April 13, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$25-$39.50
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com



Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
April 10, 2024

