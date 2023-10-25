Orlando concert calendar, Oct. 25-31

Wednesday, Oct. 25



Chappell Roan 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$113; 407-648-8363.

Paisley Fields, X Dirty Fingers, Wiley Gaby 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Pre-Pre-Fest Orlando #9 Ways Away, Decent Criminal, Audio Karate, Carpool, Virginity, The Dreaded Laramie, Debt Neglector, Suck Brick Kid, Don't Panic, Boss' Daughter, Hunger Anthem, Rodeo Boys, Hey Thanks!, Rare Bloom, Updog, Goalkeeper, Outatime!, Winona Fighter, Slackrr, Worst Advice, Desert Sharks, Worried Sick. 6 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Thursday, Oct. 26

1989 Album Re-Release Dance Party 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

The A+ Team 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $10-$80.

Andrés Calamaro 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $59-$115; 407-934-2583.

Celebrate Women: DJ AlphaHouse, Jessica Delacruz, Angelika, Sweet as Folk, Jeannine Gage 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $5; 407-623-3393.

Easy Living: The Music of the Paul Desmond and Jim Hall Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Eddie Zuko 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$70.

Eva Ayllon Eternamente Criolla 8 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111.

The Expendables, Bumpin Uglies, Claire Wright 6 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $22; 386-873-2943.

Matt Heckler, The Resonant Rogues 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13.

Rico Nasty 7 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $25; 407-823-6006.

Friday, Oct. 27

Candlelight Open Air: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics 7 & 9 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; $35-$55; 336-491-8489.

Dirty Honey, Austin Meade 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$50; 407-648-8363.

Dragonforce, Amaranthe, Edge of Paradise, Nanowar of Steel 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

Dystøpia 9:30 pm; Optiview 360, 855 N. U.S. Highway 17-92,, Longwood; $20-$32; 407-731-0767.

Easy Living: The Music of the Paul Desmond and Jim Hall Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Sundown Sessions: Esh Morgan 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Hanson 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

KPop Rave: Halloween 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Messa, Maggot Heart, Hijas de la Muerte 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Sullivan King, Grabbitz 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $19.99-$59.99; 570-592-0034.

Summer Salsa Wind Down: Orquesta Arriba El Son 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $12.

Winona Fighter 8 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free.

Sarah Morrison, Zoya Zafar, Ash 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; Price TBA; 407-623-3393.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Barns Courtney 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Circuit Church: Remicookin, Individual Two, Naked Horse 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

David Dondero 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $20; 407-595-2713.

DoXy 9 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; 407-423-3060.

Electric Frankenstein, The Ludes, Tommy Frenzy 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Free Throw / Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Charmer, Saturdays at Your Place 6:30 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $25-$30; 407-717-5312.

A Halloween Story: Electronic Academy 5 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $33.99; 407-295-3247.

Hanson 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Icon for Hire, Concrete Castles, Living Dead Girl, Otherworld 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Indie-Folkfest Beemo, Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band, Shine of Shine and The Shakers, and Oak Hill Drifters. Noon; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; free: 407-246-4278.

Maná 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$295; 800-745-3000.

Midwxst, Casper Sage 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$89; 407-246-1419.

Polaris, Currents, Varials, Paledusk 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$70; 407-934-2583.

Suzy Park Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Carlos Vives 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 7pm; 800-745-3000.

Club '90s Presents Taylor Swift Night: 1989 Version 8 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $16-$26; 570-592-0034.

Eddie Marshall's Blue Bamboo Big Band 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Eroica Trio 3 pm; Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-646-2182.

Eve 6, Suzie True 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$25; 407-704-6261.

Halloween Jam: Fishface, Chain Gang, Blunt Force Trauma, Spine Eater, Consequence, Torcher 6 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15; 407-270-9104.

Hanson 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters, Claire Vandiver 6 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

OngakuVania II: Lacey Johnson, DJ-Jo, The Limit Breakers 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$22; 407-673-2712.

Monday, Oct. 30

Capsule, Gillian Carter 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Celtic Thunder 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40-$89.50; 407-358-6603.

Gel, Glare, Initiate, M.A.C.E. 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$25; 407-673-2712.

Gwar, Negative Approach, X-Cops, Cancer Christ 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.

Hanson 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre; $109; 407-939-1289.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Amyl and the Sniffers, Die Spitz 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30; 407-648-8363.

Emo Halloween 4: Back From the Dead 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Halloween: DJ Ary 8:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Lake Street Dive, Monica Martin 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40.50-$204.50; 407-358-6603.

Twin Tribes, Bootblacks, Blood Orchid 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$25; 407-704-6261.