Orlando concert calendar, Oct. 25-31

Gwar, Hanson, Maná, Lake Street Dive, Pre-Pre-Fest Orlando, Eve 6, Celtic Thunder ...

By and on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Lake Street Dive plays Steinmetz Hall Tuesday, Oct. 31
Lake Street Dive plays Steinmetz Hall Tuesday, Oct. 31 Photo via Ticketmaster

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Chappell Roan 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$113; 407-648-8363.

Paisley Fields, X Dirty Fingers, Wiley Gaby 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Pre-Pre-Fest Orlando #9 Ways Away, Decent Criminal, Audio Karate, Carpool, Virginity, The Dreaded Laramie, Debt Neglector, Suck Brick Kid, Don't Panic, Boss' Daughter, Hunger Anthem, Rodeo Boys, Hey Thanks!, Rare Bloom, Updog, Goalkeeper, Outatime!, Winona Fighter, Slackrr, Worst Advice, Desert Sharks, Worried Sick. 6 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Thursday, Oct. 26

1989 Album Re-Release Dance Party 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

The A+ Team 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $10-$80.

Andrés Calamaro 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $59-$115; 407-934-2583.

Celebrate Women: DJ AlphaHouse, Jessica Delacruz, Angelika, Sweet as Folk, Jeannine Gage 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $5; 407-623-3393.

Easy Living: The Music of the Paul Desmond and Jim Hall Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Eddie Zuko 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$70.

Eva Ayllon Eternamente Criolla 8 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111.

The Expendables, Bumpin Uglies, Claire Wright 6 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $22; 386-873-2943.

Matt Heckler, The Resonant Rogues 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13.

Rico Nasty 7 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $25; 407-823-6006.

Friday, Oct. 27

Candlelight Open Air: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics 7 & 9 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; $35-$55; 336-491-8489.

Dirty Honey, Austin Meade 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$50; 407-648-8363.

Dragonforce, Amaranthe, Edge of Paradise, Nanowar of Steel 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

Dystøpia 9:30 pm; Optiview 360, 855 N. U.S. Highway 17-92,, Longwood; $20-$32; 407-731-0767.

Easy Living: The Music of the Paul Desmond and Jim Hall Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Sundown Sessions: Esh Morgan 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Hanson 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

KPop Rave: Halloween 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Messa, Maggot Heart, Hijas de la Muerte 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Sullivan King, Grabbitz 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $19.99-$59.99; 570-592-0034.

Summer Salsa Wind Down: Orquesta Arriba El Son 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $12.

Winona Fighter 8 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free.

Sarah Morrison, Zoya Zafar, Ash 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; Price TBA; 407-623-3393.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Barns Courtney 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Circuit Church: Remicookin, Individual Two, Naked Horse 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

David Dondero 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $20; 407-595-2713.

DoXy 9 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; 407-423-3060.

Electric Frankenstein, The Ludes, Tommy Frenzy 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Free Throw / Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Charmer, Saturdays at Your Place 6:30 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $25-$30; 407-717-5312.

A Halloween Story: Electronic Academy 5 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $33.99; 407-295-3247.

Hanson 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Icon for Hire, Concrete Castles, Living Dead Girl, Otherworld 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Indie-Folkfest Beemo, Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band, Shine of Shine and The Shakers, and Oak Hill Drifters. Noon; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; free: 407-246-4278.

Maná 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$295; 800-745-3000.

Midwxst, Casper Sage 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$89; 407-246-1419.

Polaris, Currents, Varials, Paledusk 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$70; 407-934-2583.

Suzy Park Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Carlos Vives 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 7pm; 800-745-3000.

Club '90s Presents Taylor Swift Night: 1989 Version 8 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $16-$26; 570-592-0034.

Eddie Marshall's Blue Bamboo Big Band 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Eroica Trio 3 pm; Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-646-2182.

Eve 6, Suzie True 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$25; 407-704-6261.

Halloween Jam: Fishface, Chain Gang, Blunt Force Trauma, Spine Eater, Consequence, Torcher 6 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15; 407-270-9104.

Hanson 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters, Claire Vandiver 6 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

OngakuVania II: Lacey Johnson, DJ-Jo, The Limit Breakers 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$22; 407-673-2712.

Monday, Oct. 30

Capsule, Gillian Carter 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Celtic Thunder 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40-$89.50; 407-358-6603.

Gel, Glare, Initiate, M.A.C.E. 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$25; 407-673-2712.

Gwar, Negative Approach, X-Cops, Cancer Christ 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.

Hanson 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre; $109; 407-939-1289.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Amyl and the Sniffers, Die Spitz 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30; 407-648-8363.

Emo Halloween 4: Back From the Dead 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Halloween: DJ Ary 8:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Lake Street Dive, Monica Martin 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40.50-$204.50; 407-358-6603.

Twin Tribes, Bootblacks, Blood Orchid 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$25; 407-704-6261.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Singer-songwriter David Dondero returns to Orlando on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

David Dondero plays Timucua this weekend

Circle Jerks and Descendents bringing a mix of no-future and nostalgia to Orlando in 2024

By Matthew Moyer

Descendents join Circle Jerks on a U.S. tour next year, coming to Orlando

Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

By Grayson Keglovic

Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

Halloween music with a local twist? Orlando's Madd Illz and C.B. Carlyle have got you covered

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Madd Illz goes all-in on Halloween

Also in Music

Park Ave CDs announces retail store expansion for their 39th anniversary

By Grayson Keglovic

Park Ave CDs is expanding their retail space

Halloween music with a local twist? Orlando's Madd Illz and C.B. Carlyle have got you covered

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Madd Illz goes all-in on Halloween

Timothy Eerie's new album 'Work Free Drug Place' is pure psychedelic mastery

By Bao Le-Huu

Timothy Eerie drops stellar new psych album

Foreign Dissent brings a planet of punk to Orlando

By Ida V. Eskamani

Northern England's Sunliner play Will's Pub as part of Foreign Dissent Monday
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us