Orlando concert calendar, Dec. 13-19: Bad Santa, Jinglerock, Chuck Magid's 8th Annual X-Mas Rager

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$1225; 844-513-2014.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Bad Santa & the Angry Elves 7 pm; The Hideaway, 516 Virginia Drive; 407-898-5892; $12-$150; 407-673-2712.

'Tis the Damn Season, Swemo Experience 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Friday, Dec. 15

Gillian Carter, Horsewhip, The Caution Children 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18.

Holiday Havoc: Dark Divine, Colorblind, Dirty Rivals, Spirit Leaves 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Lil Darkie, Navvi 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$60; 407-648-8363.

Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, Eelmatic 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45.50-$225; 800-745-3000.

Wage War, Erra, Zero 9:36 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $31-$85; 407-934-2583.

Walker and Royce, Vnssa 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$59.99; 570-592-0034.

Zach Bartholomew Trio "A Charlie Brown Christmas: The Music of Vince Guaraldi" 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Bad Santa & the Angry Elves 3 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-322-7475.

Boombastik: Supernova, Sado Smooth, Dennis Mero, West, Say 7 pm; Grape and the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; $21.50; 407-674-6156.

Chuck Magid's 8th Annual X-Mas Rager 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Comparing Notes: Pianist Konrad Paszkudzki and Guitarist Pasquale Grasso 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $50; 407-595-2713.

Eyehategod, Plague Spitter, Drag Pattern, Shock and Awe 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Bozo, Fyre Inside, Glass Curtain, Canvas, Wayd, Primal Instinct, Kayori, Titanbp, Sauss, Empty Lighter 5 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $15; 407-237-9180.

Jinglerock: The Forum, Mirror Parts, Homemade Haircuts, Driveaway, Sofia Camille 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Open Mike Eagle, Pink Naval, O_Super 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $17; 407-673-2712.

Orlando Jazz Orchestra Presents: "The Nutcracker Suite" 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $30-$45; 407-636-9951.

Sunday Punk Brunch: Teen Agers, The Eradicator, Porch Coffin, Debt Neglector, Shehehe, Curtains, Leg Biters, The 4Js, The Miller Lowlifes, Sad Halen Noon; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.