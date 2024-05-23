Orlando concert calendar: Caskey, Thievery Corporation, Anitta, Wheein, Todd Rundgren

Friday, May 24
Black Tusk 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.
Cat Dealers, Bhaskaar, Nora Van Elken 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$44.99; 817-583-1136.
Our Last Night, Broadside, Normandie 6:15 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $30-$50; 407-351-5483.
Reggaeton Rave 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$60; 407-934-2583.
Seeing Red, Flask, Fistmeetface, Shock and Aw, Suckerpunch 7 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10-$15.
Simply Three 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $32.50-$47.50.
Todd Rundgren 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$90; 407-228-1220.
Trash Panda, Dripping, Wombrot, Gornormity 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.
Wishing Wells 9 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free.
Saturday, May 25
Acta Non Verba, Effit, The Rat Basturdz, Unadapted, Lot Lizards 6:30 pm; VFW Post 2093, 4444 Edgewater Drive; 10; 407-293-4444.
Ben Katzman, The Hvnz, Discord Theory, Imaginary Colors 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.
Caleb Gordon 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$50; 407-246-1419.
Certified Malandro 10 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $10-$15; 786-308-9238.
Crash The Funeral, Trash World, Fear The Light, Petty Thefts, Mace 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $13-$15; 407-322-7475.
CRUX: Maus, Audromeda, Amaryllis, Melancholy Firecracker, Punkal0id 8 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free-$5; 407-423-3060.
Off Track, Eyelash, Eronoi, Velora, Warm Frames 6 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10-$12; 407-623-3393.
Fluxe, Stella, Doolittle, Saucers Over Washington, Still Pictures 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.
ODrone Music Festival 4 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.
Reggae Fest 9 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$50; 817-583-1136.
Simply Three 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $32.50-$47.50.
Thievery Corporation 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$70; 407-228-1220.
Vivanativa, Skapulario, Gomba Jahbari 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $61.50-$122.50; 407-934-2583.
Sunday, May 26
Anitta 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $46.50-$76.50; 407-351-5483.
Caskey, Angel Hill 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$70; 407-246-1419.
Claux, Mind Virus, Voidrium, Scorch, Medulla 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.
Divide the Fall, Reign of Z 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12; 407-322-7475.
Monday, May 27
Catnap, Adolescence, Dream October, Holyfield 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.
Ivanhoe Village Vibes: Adam Moreno noon; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; 407-704-3200.
Pamela Z 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; free; 407-595-2713.
Sexpill, Armor, Flask, Rosary 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $10-$15.
Wheein 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $44.50-$124.50; 407-351-5483.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed