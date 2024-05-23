BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando concert calendar: Caskey, Thievery Corporation, Anitta, Wheein, Todd Rundgren

Live music around town for the long Memorial Day weekend

Thu, May 23, 2024 at 3:01 pm

click to enlarge South Korean singer Wheein, formerly of girl group Mamamoo, performs Monday at Hard Rock Live. - image courtesyThe L1ve
image courtesyThe L1ve
South Korean singer Wheein, formerly of girl group Mamamoo, performs Monday at Hard Rock Live.

Friday, May 24

Black Tusk 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.

Cat Dealers, Bhaskaar, Nora Van Elken 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$44.99; 817-583-1136.

Our Last Night, Broadside, Normandie 6:15 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $30-$50; 407-351-5483.

Reggaeton Rave 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$60; 407-934-2583.

Seeing Red, Flask, Fistmeetface, Shock and Aw, Suckerpunch 7 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10-$15.

Simply Three 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $32.50-$47.50.

Todd Rundgren 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$90; 407-228-1220.

Trash Panda, Dripping, Wombrot, Gornormity 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

Wishing Wells 9 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free.

Saturday, May 25

Acta Non Verba, Effit, The Rat Basturdz, Unadapted, Lot Lizards 6:30 pm; VFW Post 2093, 4444 Edgewater Drive; 10; 407-293-4444.

Ben Katzman, The Hvnz, Discord Theory, Imaginary Colors 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Caleb Gordon 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$50; 407-246-1419.

Certified Malandro 10 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $10-$15; 786-308-9238.

Crash The Funeral, Trash World, Fear The Light, Petty Thefts, Mace 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $13-$15; 407-322-7475.

CRUX: Maus, Audromeda, Amaryllis, Melancholy Firecracker, Punkal0id 8 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free-$5; 407-423-3060.

Off Track, Eyelash, Eronoi, Velora, Warm Frames 6 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10-$12; 407-623-3393.

Fluxe, Stella, Doolittle, Saucers Over Washington, Still Pictures 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

ODrone Music Festival 4 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

Reggae Fest 9 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$50; 817-583-1136.

Simply Three 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $32.50-$47.50.

Thievery Corporation 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$70; 407-228-1220.

Vivanativa, Skapulario, Gomba Jahbari 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $61.50-$122.50; 407-934-2583.

Sunday, May 26

Anitta 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $46.50-$76.50; 407-351-5483.

Caskey, Angel Hill 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$70; 407-246-1419.

Claux, Mind Virus, Voidrium, Scorch, Medulla 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Divide the Fall, Reign of Z 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12; 407-322-7475.

Monday, May 27

Catnap, Adolescence, Dream October, Holyfield 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Ivanhoe Village Vibes: Adam Moreno noon; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; 407-704-3200.

Pamela Z 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; free; 407-595-2713.

Sexpill, Armor, Flask, Rosary 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $10-$15.

Wheein 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $44.50-$124.50; 407-351-5483.



