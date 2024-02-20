Orlando City Soccer ready to show you how much they ‘Love the ’90s’ with throwback postgame concert

Headliners Rob "It Takes Two" Base, Vanilla "Ice Ice Baby" Ice and Montell "This Is How We Do It" Jordan are all set to perform following an Orlando City home game next month.
I Love the ’90s happens at Inter&Co Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, after Orlando City's home game against Austin FC. Tickets are available through Orlando City.
