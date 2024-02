Orlando City Soccer ready to show you how much they ‘Love the ’90s’ with throwback postgame concert

Photo courtesy Vanilla Ice/Facebook Vanilla Ice comes to an Orlando City game in March

Location Details Inter and Co Stadium 655 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 855-675-2489 orlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Soccer Club are showing their 1990s roots with an I Love the ’90s postgame concert set for March.Headliners Rob "It Takes Two" Base, Vanilla "Ice Ice Baby" Ice and Montell "This Is How We Do It" Jordan are all set to perform following an Orlando City home game next month.I Love the ’90s happens at Inter&Co Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, after Orlando City's home game against Austin FC. Tickets are available through Orlando City