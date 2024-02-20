Orlando City Soccer ready to show you how much they ‘Love the ’90s’ with throwback postgame concert

This is how they do it!

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 1:14 pm

Vanilla Ice comes to an Orlando City game in March - Photo courtesy Vanilla Ice/Facebook
Photo courtesy Vanilla Ice/Facebook
Vanilla Ice comes to an Orlando City game in March
Orlando City Soccer Club are showing their 1990s roots with an I Love the ’90s postgame concert set for March.

Headliners Rob "It Takes Two" Base, Vanilla "Ice Ice Baby" Ice and Montell "This Is How We Do It" Jordan are all set to perform following an Orlando City home game next month.

I Love the ’90s happens at Inter&Co Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, after Orlando City's home game against Austin FC. Tickets are available through Orlando City.

Inter and Co Stadium

655 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

855-675-2489

orlandocitysc.com


