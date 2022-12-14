Orlando bands rally around Uncle Lou's this weekend

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Really Fast Horses play the Uncle Lou's Benefit on Saturday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Really Fast Horses play the Uncle Lou's Benefit on Saturday

To every story, there are, at the very least, two sides. I don’t profess to know what the neighbor who’s suing Lou is going through, but I know very well the crucial role that Uncle Lou’s plays in this city’s culture. That’s why the music community has been rallying hard to help him stay afloat.

For this latest benefit, a long and loaded lineup — Dougie Flesh and the Slashers, Moat Cobra, Baby Adam, Wes Morrison and the Stray Hares, Really Fast Horses, Ripped Pits, Greater Good, Off the Rails, The Damores, Benadryl Bunnies and Tom T Rex — will rock to give back to a man who’s given so much to the scene.

(4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Uncle Lou’s, $5-$10 suggested donation)

Event Details
Benefit for Uncle Lou's Legal Fund

Fri., Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$5-$10

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
