Orlando artist Healboi Bedside releases outer-limits hip-hop album 'Serene Exile'

Essential new album from a restlessly creative artist

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 9:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile'
Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile' Photo by Paige Urena
click to enlarge Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile' - Photo by Paige Urena
Photo by Paige Urena
Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile'
Since the early 2010s, Leonel Urena has been moving in Orlando music circles under various names. A restless creator in the alternative electronic scene, he’s racked up production credits for notable locals under guises like DigitalDayDream (Palmer Reed, Truly Def, Kreepy K, City Tucker), electronic duo Lotus Cloud (Mag.Lo, EyeQ, O_Super) and, most recently, solo project Healboi Bedside (Orlando’s The OG Ninja, the Bronx’s Mickey Factz).

Of all these acts, though, vocalist-producer project Healboi Bedside is the most complete portrait of Urena as an artist. Though his solo run as Healboi has been a prolific one resulting in at least a handful of full-length drops since its 2019 debut, new album Serene Exile is his most crystallized look yet.


Prior releases reveal a mind full of ideas packing a remarkable range of emotion, style and skill, from rapping to singing. While Serene Exile exhibits all those traits, it’s the most honed Healboi collection to date. The full production is awash in tasteful left-field flourishes but bumps with more fluidity and point than ever.

Between this sharp framing and the sturdy flow of Healboi’s raps, this extensive album is an impressively confident outing. While he proudly professes his nostalgia, Healboi’s outlook is unmistakably forward. That all culminates in Serene Exile as the mark of a fresh voice that threads a smart needle between modern and classic hip-hop.

Serene Exile now streams everywhere and is currently atop This Little Underground’s Spotify playlist. But the Bandcamp version is deluxe with three bonus tracks, and it’s available as a name-your-price download.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Boy-band survivors A.J. McLean and Joey Fatone to spend 'A Legendary Night' in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

A.J. McLean and Joey Fatone are spending a legendary night in Orlando this spring

Black Wick, Wave Temples, Tegu and more present a night of adventurous Florida ambient music

By Bao Le-Huu

Black Wick tours through Stardust with Floridian ambient luminaries this week

Prepare to get 'Possessed by Paul James' at his Orlando show

By Bao Le-Huu

Possessed by Paul James plays Will's Pub on Friday

Industrial agitator JG Thirlwell premieres new classical works with Orlando's Alterity Chamber Orchestra

By Matthew Moyer

JG Thirlwell in a rare moment of repose

Also in Music

Industrial agitator JG Thirlwell premieres new classical works with Orlando's Alterity Chamber Orchestra

By Matthew Moyer

JG Thirlwell in a rare moment of repose

Boy-band survivors A.J. McLean and Joey Fatone to spend 'A Legendary Night' in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

A.J. McLean and Joey Fatone are spending a legendary night in Orlando this spring

Prepare to get 'Possessed by Paul James' at his Orlando show

By Bao Le-Huu

Possessed by Paul James plays Will's Pub on Friday

Jacuzzi Boys, Audible Parts and Country Westerns whip up a frenzy Friday in Winter Park

By Bao Le-Huu

Jacuzzi Boys, Country Westerns and Audible Parts play Conduit Friday
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us