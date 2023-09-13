Olivia Rodrigo brings ‘Guts’ tour to Orlando in 2024

You wanna get ‘Guts’? Let’s get ‘Guts’!

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 4:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Olivia Rodrigo comes to Orlando in 2024 - Photo courtesy Olivia Rodrigo/Facebook
Photo courtesy Olivia Rodrigo/Facebook
Olivia Rodrigo comes to Orlando in 2024
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has announced the dates for her "Guts" world tour set for 2024, and Orlando gets its turn to get visceral in the spring.

Rodrigo's 57-date tour kicks off in late February in California. There are currently only two Florida dates on the itinerary — Orlando and Miami, both in March — although Rodrigo has promised that more dates will be added.

The tour is in support of Rodrigo's newest album, Guts, hailed by Rolling Stone as "another instant classic, with her most ambitious, intimate, and messy songs yet … Olivia’s pop-punk bangers are full of killer lines."

A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sale will go to Rodrigo's recently launched Fund 4 Good, "a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based nonprofits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence."

Olivia Rodrigo, with Chappell Roan opening, plays the Amway Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.  Registration for access to tickets is open through Sunday, Sept. 17, at oliviarodrigo.com.

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

78 events 282 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dr. Phillips Center's Residency Festival teams up Beck, Diana Ross and more with the Royal Philharmonic

By Grayson Keglovic

Beck gets Royal (Philharmonic Orchestra) at Steinmetz Hall in October

Blue Bamboo Jazz Festival 2023 returns as a four-day extravaganza of Orlando (and beyond) musicianship

By Bao Le-Huu

Blue Bamboo leading light Chris Cortez figures big into this week's Jazz Festival

Chris Farren is learning to play with others

By Ida V. Eskamani

Chris Farren

Rock N’ Roe 2 benefit show makes a righteous racket for reproductive rights on Thursday

By McKenna Schueler

M.A.C.E. headline a Rock N' Roe benefit at Will's this week

Also in Music

Familiar Orlando musical face 3D Boy shows a new pop side with latest album 'Moments'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando project 3D Boy releases new album 'Moments'

Chris Farren is learning to play with others

By Ida V. Eskamani

Chris Farren

Floridian punk provocateurs Problem Child finally return to an Orlando stage on Saturday with Zig-Zag

By Maisie Haney

We solemnly swear on our journalistic ethics that this is Problem Child's current lineup

New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single, ‘Bastard’

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic have released their debut single
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us