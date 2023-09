Olivia Rodrigo brings ‘Guts’ tour to Orlando in 2024

Photo courtesy Olivia Rodrigo/Facebook Olivia Rodrigo comes to Orlando in 2024

Location Details Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has announced the dates for her "Guts" world tour set for 2024, and Orlando gets its turn to get visceral in the spring.Rodrigo's 57-date tour kicks off in late February in California. There are currently only two Florida dates on the itinerary — Orlando and Miami, both in March — although Rodrigo has promised that more dates will be added.The tour is in support of Rodrigo's newest album,hailed byas "another instant classic, with her most ambitious, intimate, and messy songs yet … Olivia’s pop-punk bangers are full of killer lines."A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sale will go to Rodrigo's recently launched Fund 4 Good, "a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based nonprofits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence."Olivia Rodrigo, with Chappell Roan opening, plays the Amway Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Registration for access to tickets is open through Sunday, Sept. 17, at oliviarodrigo.com.