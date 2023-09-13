Olivia Rodrigo brings ‘Guts’ tour to Orlando in 2024

Rodrigo's 57-date tour kicks off in late February in California. There are currently only two Florida dates on the itinerary — Orlando and Miami, both in March — although Rodrigo has promised that more dates will be added.
The tour is in support of Rodrigo's newest album, Guts, hailed by Rolling Stone as "another instant classic, with her most ambitious, intimate, and messy songs yet … Olivia’s pop-punk bangers are full of killer lines."
A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sale will go to Rodrigo's recently launched Fund 4 Good, "a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based nonprofits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence."
Olivia Rodrigo, with Chappell Roan opening, plays the Amway Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Registration for access to tickets is open through Sunday, Sept. 17, at oliviarodrigo.com.
