Noah Cyrus brings ‘The Hardest Part’ tour to Orlando

Youngest member of Cyrus family comes into her own artistically

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 9:49 am

click to enlarge Noah Cyrus tours through the Beacham imminently - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Noah Cyrus tours through the Beacham imminently
Youngest member of the Cyrus brood and multi-platinum pop star in her own right Noah Cyrus brings her “The Hardest Part” tour to downtown Orlando this week, as one of only two Florida shows.

The singer will be promoting her long-awaited debut album The Hardest Part, an album full of big, personal, country-adjacent anthems and widescreen weepers that even includes a duet with Ben Gibbard about a dying relationship (for the indie harrumphers amongst you). So look past all the media obsession with Cyrus’ family feuding and instead listen to maybe the most promising musical voice of that entire clan.

7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $27.50-$125.

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus

Tue., Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

$27.50-$125
The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363

11 events

