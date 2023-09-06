Noah Cyrus brings ‘The Hardest Part’ tour to Orlando

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Noah Cyrus tours through the Beacham imminently

Youngest member of the Cyrus brood and multi-platinum pop star in her own right Noah Cyrus brings her “The Hardest Part” tour to downtown Orlando this week, as one of only two Florida shows.The singer will be promoting her long-awaited debut albuman album full of big, personal, country-adjacent anthems and widescreen weepers that even includes a duet with Ben Gibbard about a dying relationship (for the indie harrumphers amongst you). So look past all the media obsession with Cyrus’ family feuding and instead listen to maybe the most promising musical voice of that entire clan.