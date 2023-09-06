Noah Cyrus brings ‘The Hardest Part’ tour to Orlando

The singer will be promoting her long-awaited debut album The Hardest Part, an album full of big, personal, country-adjacent anthems and widescreen weepers that even includes a duet with Ben Gibbard about a dying relationship (for the indie harrumphers amongst you). So look past all the media obsession with Cyrus’ family feuding and instead listen to maybe the most promising musical voice of that entire clan.
7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $27.50-$125.
Event Details
Location Details
