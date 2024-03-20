Nicki Minaj brings the live experience of 'Pink Friday' to the Kia Center on, um, Friday

Take a trip to Gag City

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 10:59 am

Nicki Minaj is bringing her biggest tour yet to Orlando: The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” in support of her fifth album, Pink Friday 2. The glam rapper is making 57 stops across two continents, including a stop at the Kia Center on Friday.

This latest installment in the Minaj era is most notably characterized by the rapper promising the Barbz (her legion of superfans) that they would be going to “Gag City” when they finally heard the album. Fans duly created an entire city using AI called “Gag City,” categorized by scads of pink, dreamlike features closely resembling the album cover art.

The tour’s setlist includes Minaj’s newest music as well as some of her best-known hits, divided into three sets. The first features songs from both Pink Friday and Pink Friday 2. The second set is from Grammy award-winning singer and actress Monica, who is also featured on the track “Love Me Enough” on Pink Friday 2. The night culminates with a final set by Minaj with hits like “Superbass” and “Anaconda.”

6 p.m. Friday, March 22, Kia Center.
Alexandra Sullivan

