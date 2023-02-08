Neko Case and Patty Griffin play a dream co-headliner at Orlando's Plaza Live this week

Photo courtesy ASX/Facebook Neko Case plays Orlando with co-headliner Patty Griffin

The only appropriate responses to this impeccable lineup of Neko Case and Patty Griffin are leaps of exultation or genuflection before its greatness. Either way, opportunities to see two headline-worthy figures of such eminence at a single event are exceptionally rare.From alt-country upstart to indie-rock royalty, Neko Case has honed her perfect voice and poetic flair to become one of the most iconic singers of her generation.As for folk paragon Patty Griffin, she’s an artist’s artist who’s distinguished herself through the quiet audacity of pure craft and emotional authenticity.Together, they’re two of the greatest Americana talents alive on one staggering bill.