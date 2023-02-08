Neko Case and Patty Griffin play a dream co-headliner at Orlando's Plaza Live this week

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 2:00 am

Neko Case plays Orlando with co-headliner Patty Griffin - Photo courtesy ASX/Facebook
Photo courtesy ASX/Facebook
Neko Case plays Orlando with co-headliner Patty Griffin

The only appropriate responses to this impeccable lineup of Neko Case and Patty Griffin are leaps of exultation or genuflection before its greatness. Either way, opportunities to see two headline-worthy figures of such eminence at a single event are exceptionally rare.

From alt-country upstart to indie-rock royalty, Neko Case has honed her perfect voice and poetic flair to become one of the most iconic singers of her generation.

As for folk paragon Patty Griffin, she’s an artist’s artist who’s distinguished herself through the quiet audacity of pure craft and emotional authenticity.

Together, they’re two of the greatest Americana talents alive on one staggering bill.

(7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Plaza Live, $44-$65)

Event Details
Neko Case, Patty Griffin

Neko Case, Patty Griffin

Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$44-$85

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
