Milo goes to Disney Springs? The Descendents and Circle Jerks play Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Descendents join Circle Jerks at an Orlando sow in mere days

Location Details House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-934-2583 houseofblues.com

Everything old can be made new (and angry), especially when it comes to evergreen punk legends the Descendents.The band is bringing their new tour to the House of Blues Sunday. The Descendents, composed of Milo Aukerman (vocals), Karl Alvarez (bass), Bill Stevenson (drums) and Stephen Egerton (guitar), formed in 1977 over their shared love for “fishing, girls and velocity” — and, of course, copious amounts of coffee.After playing shows on and off for more than four decades, the Descendents are now back on the road accompanied by Circle Jerks and Adolescents. The 22-stop North American leg of the tour comes (a bit) after the 2021 release of their latest album,The Descendents’ proto pop-punk sound has given the underground a wealth of jittery hardcore ballads about heartbreak, friendship, the difficulties of growing up and more — then-rare vulnerability that was seismically game-changing for the genre. Despite not releasing new music in three years, this Descendents tour is expected to sell out. So get caffeinated and make your purchase.