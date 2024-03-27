Milo goes to Disney Springs? The Descendents and Circle Jerks play Orlando this weekend

BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Chug some coffee and get to the gig

By on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 at 11:50 am

click to enlarge Descendents join Circle Jerks at an Orlando sow in mere days - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Descendents join Circle Jerks at an Orlando sow in mere days
Everything old can be made new (and angry), especially when it comes to evergreen punk legends the Descendents.

The band is bringing their new tour to the House of Blues Sunday. The Descendents, composed of Milo Aukerman (vocals), Karl Alvarez (bass), Bill Stevenson (drums) and Stephen Egerton (guitar), formed in 1977 over their shared love for “fishing, girls and velocity” — and, of course, copious amounts of coffee.

After playing shows on and off for more than four decades, the Descendents are now back on the road accompanied by Circle Jerks and Adolescents. The 22-stop North American leg of the tour comes (a bit) after the 2021 release of their latest album, 9th and Walnut.

The Descendents’ proto pop-punk sound has given the underground a wealth of jittery hardcore ballads about heartbreak, friendship, the difficulties of growing up and more — then-rare vulnerability that was seismically game-changing for the genre. Despite not releasing new music in three years, this Descendents tour is expected to sell out. So get caffeinated and make your purchase.

6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, House of Blues.

Event Details
Descendents, Circle Jerks, Adolescents

Descendents, Circle Jerks, Adolescents

Sun., March 31, 6:30 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$35.25-$85.25

Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


March 27, 2024

