Meet Orlando’s new crop of wonderfully freaky drag stars-in-the-making at Kreepy Kandi Krave

Tuesday at Conduit, meet the kids

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 12:59 pm

Davi Oddity and Allie Slasher
Davi Oddity and Allie Slasher photo by Crummy Gummy for Orlando Weekly
photo by Crummy Gummy for Orlando Weekly
photo by Crummy Gummy for Orlando Weekly
Davi Oddity and Allie Slasher

The kids, as a semi-notable old man once said, are alright. And that point is expressly evident in the lineup of Tuesday's Kreepy Kandi Krave. Combining the two symbiotically interlinked expressions of dancing and drag, Kreepy promises a stellar lineup of young, adventurous DJs and drag performers.

On the spinning front, there's DJ Starcial, Rocky, Bitcrusher Boi and Shkyariaaa, while drag comes courtesy Dollya Black, Davi Oddity, Allie Slasher, Mok Basterd, Beatrixxx, Spit Storme, Amnesia Effect and Annie Mae.

You'll recognize some names in there from recent issues, but at the risk of belaboring the point (fools rush in!), Orlando is nurturing a young crop of promising and wonderfully freaky drag stars-in-the-making, and this is as good a chance as any to get in on the ground floor.

Event Details
Kreepy Kandi Krave, DJ Starcial, Rocky, Bitcrusher Boi, Shkyariaaa

Kreepy Kandi Krave, DJ Starcial, Rocky, Bitcrusher Boi, Shkyariaaa

Tue., Oct. 17, 10 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$15

Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

22 events 37 articles

