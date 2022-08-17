ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Maxwell brings even more heat to summer in Orlando this Friday

Wed, Aug 17, 2022

Maxwell - Photo courtesy Maxwell/Facebook
Photo courtesy Maxwell/Facebook
Maxwell

Enigmatic R&B innovator Maxwell is bringing “The Night Tour” to Orlando,
and it’s sure to make an already sweaty summer a few degrees hotter. The tour finds Maxwell spotlighting songs from upcoming album Blacksummers’NIGHT, the final installment in an ambitious trilogy that includes BLACKsummers’night (2009) and blackSUMMERS’night (2016).

The concert is also an anniversary celebration for local radio station Star 94.5, celebrating 25 years on the FM airwaves.

Speaking of anniversaries, the triple-threat singer/ producer/multi-instrumentalist recently marked the 26th anniversary of debut album Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. This is the record that made his name as an originator of “neo-soul” — a heady revamp of and homage to classic soul through moreish production — alongside trailblazers like D’Angelo and Erykah Badu. Since that first rush of fame, Maxwell dedicated himself squarely to following his own muse. And like his bespoke threads, it suits him well.

Event Details
Maxwell, Xscape, Joe

Maxwell, Xscape, Joe

Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

$25-$400

