Max and Iggor Cavalera to recreate classic Sepultura albums live in Orlando

Photo courtesy the Beacham/Facebook
The Cavalera brothers revisit their most inflential works
AC/DC's Young brothers aside, the most legendary sibling duo in heavy metal are back making music together and will be revisiting some of their most seminal work in Orlando this autumn.
Max (vocals/guitar) and Iggor Cavalera (drums) of Sepultura are coming to downtown Orlando's Beacham in October as part of a tour where the brothers play two of Sepultura's most influential albums from start to finish. Back in 2016, the Cavaleras came to Central Florida
and played Roots
in full, but this tour goes further back to Sepultura's deeper (ahem) roots as a band.
Beneath the Remains
(1989) and Arise
(1991) get the live spotlight this time around. These fan-favorite albums are stuffed with feral songs that show the band's earlier death-metal side. Arise
was even recorded in Tampa, then arguably the death metal capitol of the world.
Max and Iggor Cavalera play the Beacham
on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets
.
–
