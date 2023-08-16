Luscious Lisa, Orlando's dirtiest party-rap purveyors, finally return to a local stage

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Luscious Lisa returns to live action this weekend in Sanford - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Luscious Lisa returns to live action this weekend in Sanford
Awww shit. Look out, y’all. Orlando’s dirtiest party-rap act are back and will finally be getting nasty live for the first time since 2019.

Our own homegrown coed 2 Live Crew aren’t just back on stage, they’re back with new material and will debut four new songs. With a catalog that packs titles like “T-Rex Dick,” “Dem Titties,” “Fap Fap” and “Stutta Pussy,” who knows what new depths of ass-clapping pornography the crew of Luscious Lisa, Scotty Pizza and Shakes Vanilla will cook up next.

Guaranteed, though, it’ll be like a hot romp between Peaches and 2 Live Crew. They’ve got even more songs completed, so hopefully this return show will give them the, ahem, thrust to complete the new album. It’s been Luscious Lisa’s longest dry spell yet, so expect them to end it by getting extra wet. Clams and cocks unite!

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Tuffy’s Music Box, $10-$15.
Event Details
Luscious Lisa

Luscious Lisa

Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m.

Tuffy's Music Box 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Tuffy's Music Box

200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford

15 events 5 articles


Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
