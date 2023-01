Photo courtesy Little Lazy/Facebook Little Lazy plays Stardust on Friday

Little Lazy, Liquid Pennies, The Bums, Sad Halen: This bill of Little Lazy, Liquid Pennies, The Bums and Sad Halen is nice sampler of under-the-radar indie talent from the I-4 corridor.Orlando will be repped by the excellent shoegaze rock of Sad Halen, the jaunty indie pop of the Bums and the celebratory blues rock of Little Lazy. St. Pete’s Liquid Pennies will bring some welcome freak and fuzz with their cloud-riding psych rock.