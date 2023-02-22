King Buffalo, Swell Fellas and Umbilicus are sure to come down heavy on Orlando this week

Photo courtesy King Buffalo/Facebook King Buffalo get heavy in Orlando Thursday

New York State’s King Buffalo and Maryland’s The Swell Fellas will be a big double shot of heavy psych rock. While King Buffalo’s huge, streamlined sound is built for intergalactic travel, The Swell Fellas will conjure that inner wizard with their towering, proggy odysseys.But perhaps the most intriguing act on the bill are new Tampa band Umbilicus, who are a group of certified metal stars acting out a serious undercover jones for classic hard rock. Their members sport a collective CV that includes notable bands like Cannibal Corpse, Deicide, Inhuman Condition, Skull Fist and Anarchus, among others.From their work together as Umbilicus, however, they clearly want you to overlook all that. Their debut album,, from last autumn is an instant wormhole back to the heavy ’70s that is pure and glorious worship.