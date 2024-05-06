BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Lazy Moon Pizza sets opening date for new Maitland location

This will be Lazy Moon's third location around town.

By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 3:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lazy Moon Pizza sets opening date for new Maitland location
Image via Lazy Moon Pizza
Locally loved Lazy Moon Pizza announced Monday an official opening date for its new outpost in Maitland.

The new restaurant — Lazy Moon's third location — is set to open its doors Saturday, May 18, with a grand opening event starting at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be in a soft opening starting May 15.

Lazy Moon Maitland, located in the former Einstein Bros Bagel building at 441 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, has been a years-long project for owner Tim Brown. It'll be the latest feat for the Orlando-based brand, which celebrates its 20th year in town this year.

"Patrons to the new location can expect most of the same things they know and love about the Lazy Moon brand — murals designed by local artists, the Lazy Moon slice menu, beer, cocktails, and a laidback atmosphere," says a press release.

A new draw at the Maitland location, however, will be the restaurant’s sizable outdoor patio that can seat up to 62 people, in addition to indoor seating.

Once open, Lazy Moon Maitland's hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

By Faiyaz Kara

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

East End Market hosts East Meets West market to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

By Chloe Greenberg

East End Market hosts East Meets West market to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

New Orlando restaurants to try this weekend: Thai street food, AYCE sushi, 'Orlando's only authentic German restaurant' downtown

By Faiyaz Kara

Daily More Thai and Milk Tea is open on Westwood Boulevard near SeaWorld and OCCC.

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

By Faiyaz Kara

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

Winter Garden's Simply Capri rouses with the coastal cuisine of Amalfi and Southern Italy

By Faiyaz Kara

Winter Garden's Simply Capri rouses with the coastal cuisine of Amalfi and Southern Italy

Kyuramen ladles bowls of soup worthy of a journey out to the UCF corridor

By Faiyaz Kara

Kyuramen ladles bowls of soup worthy of a journey out to the UCF corridor

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar

By Faiyaz Kara

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar
More

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us