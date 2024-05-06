Lazy Moon Pizza sets opening date for new Maitland location

click to enlarge
Image via Lazy Moon Pizza
Locally loved Lazy Moon Pizza announced Monday an official opening date for its new outpost in Maitland.
The new restaurant — Lazy Moon's third location — is set to open its doors Saturday, May 18, with a grand opening event starting at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be in a soft opening starting May 15.
Lazy Moon Maitland, located in the former Einstein Bros Bagel building at 441 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, has been a years-long project for owner Tim Brown. It'll be the latest feat for the Orlando-based brand, which celebrates its 20th year in town this year.
"Patrons to the new location can expect most of the same things they know and love about the Lazy Moon brand — murals designed by local artists, the Lazy Moon slice menu, beer, cocktails, and a laidback atmosphere," says a press release.
A new draw at the Maitland location, however, will be the restaurant’s sizable outdoor patio that can seat up to 62 people, in addition to indoor seating.
Once open, Lazy Moon Maitland's hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
